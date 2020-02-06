Why this Gympie woman is going bald

This is actually Vin Diesel and not the Gympie woman... but you get the idea.Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

“IT’S such a little thing for me, but it means so much to so many people when I do it. I’m doing it for them,” said Gympie woman Donna Jones.

She’s talking about shaving off her long hair, which currently reaches to the middle of her back, for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave in March.

Donna Jones is shaving her head in March for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

And it’s not going to be a little trim – she intends to shave it all off in the name of charity.

This isn’t Ms Jones’ first event. Ten years ago she shaved all her hair in a bid to combat depression and as a way to contribute to the community.

“I was injured and wasn’t able to work and was battling with a feeling of uselessness, of being a burden on society, and my family and friends. But getting behind a cause like this, it helped me to feel useful and gave me a purpose,” she said.

The small sacrifice of her hair in 2010 inspired her then 69 year old mother Jo to shave her head the following year – a tradition that Mrs Jones has done every year since and will also do this year.

Between them and their band of helpers and friends they have raised close to $40,000 over the past decade.

Donna Jones before she shaved for a cure in 2010.

The women have enlisted the help of hairstylist and manager of Streetwise Hair in Mary St, Meredith Vincent.

“Meredith is amazing. She was the one to do it the first time, and every year, when we run shave events she donates her time and expertise to colour or shave people willing to be brave for the cause. Her contribution is priceless,” Ms Jones said.

Mrs Vincent, and the owner of Streetwise Hair, Judith Grantham, have agreed to host the public shave event this year at Streetwise Hair, 20 Mary St Gympie, starting at 10am until noon on Saturday, March 14.

“We’re hoping to have some live entertainment there on the day. Talented musician Scott Astill has agreed to perform for a couple of hours,” Ms Jones said.

This event is open to anyone who would like to shave or temporarily colour in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, for the cost of a small donation.

If you’d like to support the cause in a less eye-catching way, Ms and Mrs Jones are hosting a trivia night at the Senior Citizen’s Centre on February 15, starting at 7pm.

There’ll be some great prizes for any trivia buffs out there and plenty of laughs, plus the proceeds will be added to the Jones’ shave team total. Cost to participate is $5 with a maximum of six people per team.

To donate directly to the team head online to the website at worldsgreatestshave.com and look out for their team – Knotalot O’Hair or pop into the Gympie Times office, where there is a donation box on the counter at reception.

Receipts for donations over $2 can be issued on request and are tax deductible.