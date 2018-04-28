Why this Gympie product is the next best thing?

BIG STEP: Gympie's rugby league product Chris Humphris looks to make a big play towards his future.

BIG STEP: Gympie's rugby league product Chris Humphris looks to make a big play towards his future.

GYMPIE rugby league product Chris Humphris is taking steps towards his future rugby league career.

Leaving Gympie two months ago, Humphris relocated to Brisbane to make his dream a reality at the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

"I played in the Mal Meninga under-18 side and since that seven week competition finished I was moved into the Seagulls BRL under-21 team,” Humphris said.

"My goal is to be selected in the Colts under-20 comp next year and break into the Intrust Super Cup side.

"If I play Intrust with the Seagulls side, I will be proud of that.”

Despite only recently moving to Brisbane, the centre still remembers his first try scored in Seagulls colours.

"The hooker passed the ball out and I sprinted down the sideline, beating two defenders through sheer speed,” he said.

"It wasn't until I watched it on video I realised I had scored. The adrenaline just came through.”

The former Gympie Devil is determined to make his mark in the competition and is determined to perform with his new club.

"Since moving to Brisbane I am enjoying my footy more and it has rekindled the fire,” he said.

"It is different to the Devils. The training is harder but I have a drive to succeed. The players are really good and I want to play better in the competition I am playing in.

"The coaches of the Mal Meninga Cup side all have strong ties to the club and before the comp gave speeches about what it means to them to have played for the club. It was a big moment for me of what it means to be part of a great, long-standing club.

"They (coaches) were great examples of what can happen when you put hard work in at the club.”

Humphris is not the only talent in his family, his cousin is Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

"We grew up playing footy together in juniors and rep at the Sunny Coast Falcons. His house was my second home,” Humphris said.

While focused on his footy career, Humphris is studying at Queensland University of Technology and is enjoying the club's support.

"I have started a Bachelor of Sports and Exercise Science,” he said.

"The club takes the stress off your shoulders. There is a focus on our future outside of footy, the Seagulls help you find an apprenticeship and university degrees.”