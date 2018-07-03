Why this Gympie girl is breaking the glass ceiling

A FORMER Gympie girl has taken out a prestigious award in the ETU Apprentice of the Year category earlier this month.

The award was presented to Ariah Goodluck in Canberra last week.

Ms Goodluck who spent most of her formidable years in Gympie before moving to Brisbane said she had no idea what she wanted to do after school.

Ms Goodluck is currently completing her Electrical Apprenticeship in Brisbane and touched on the challenges she's faced in a male dominated role.

"I would have to say people treat me differently because I am a girl, some say I shouldn't be in a trade,” she said.

"I love that I'm a female and I tend to think people don't expect a lot from female workers but I'm here to prove that we can do just as much as a male apprentice.”

More than 10 people were nominated for the award.

"I chose to nominate myself and we had candidates from all over the state who entered,” she said.

"We had to undergo an interview as well as upload a video of ourselves and why we should be the Apprentice of the Year.

"I went to Canberra where they announced me as the winner and now I'll be going to London at the end of the year for a global power conference.

The conference in London will take place in October.

Ms Goodluck said she's looking forward to commencing part time studies soon.

"When I was at school I had no idea what I wanted to do, I just wanted to earn rather than to learn,” she said.

"I went ahead and applied for the job and here I am working as an Electrical Apprentice, I'm loving it.

"I'm going to study a Bachelor of Justice at the Queensland University of Technology.”

With both careers unrelated, Ms Goodluck said she's interested in how politics can affect working people.

"I've seen how much politics can affect people's lives so I've chosen to focus on politics and governance as my major,” she said.

The Electrical Trades Union supported their nominees throughout the entire application process.

"I'd like to thank the ETU for their support and would encourage any females to take up a trade.

"You'll always have a career that you can do things in if you choose a trade.”