Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

Dianne and Mackenzie Hughes (end, left and right) with the major raffle prize donated by Bursons ahead of their participation in this year's Great Cycle Challenge.

GYMPIE’S Hughes family is putting her two wheels to the test across more than 1700km in the name of fighting cancer.

Dianne, Charmaine and Mackenzie Hughes are taking part in this year’s Great Cycle Challenge, the third time at least one member of the Hughes family has taken part.

It is Dianne’s third year riding in The Great Cycle Challenge riding 1709km and raising more than $3700 in 2018, and reeling off 679km and raising more than $4000 in 2019.

Her goal for 2020 is to ride 1000km and raise $5000.

Mackenzie is the youngest member of the team and at just 12 years old this is his second-year riding in The Great Cycle Challenge.

Dianne Hughes plans to cycle 1000km in this year’s challenge.

In 2019 he rode 213km and raised more than $1300.

His goal in 2020 is to ride 500km and raise $500.

This is the first year for Mackenzie’s mum, Charmaine to ride and her goal is to ride 200km and raise $500.

The Great Cycle Challenge started in 2013 and after just seven years, the event has grown to

become one of the biggest cycling events in Australia.

People of all ages and abilities from every state across the country set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal throughout the month of October to help in the fight against fight children's’ cancer.

It is an initiative of the Children’s Medical Research Institute.

Cancer is the largest killer of children from disease in Australia.

More than 600 Australian children are diagnosed with cancer every year and three children die every week.

The challenge helps raise money for the fight against children's’ cancer. – Stock image

In the past seven years the Great Cycle Challenge community, made up of 63,826 riders from all six states and two territories have ridden a total of 13,341,418km, and together have raised more than $20.5M in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.

With the support of both the Gympie and Fraser Coast communities Team Hughes have a

great range of prizes on offer again this year.

Anyone who donates, no matter how big or small, will all have the chance at winning prizes throughout October.

This is the first year three members of the Hughes family will be on their bikes for the challenge. Photo Stewart Allen

Weekly draws will be held starting next week with great prizes from Bursons Gympie; Salty

Kisses; Priceline Gympie; Nestle; McIntosh Meats; Mia Bella; Mary Valley Rattler; Moscato

Designs; Opposite Lock; AgSolutions and a few more still being finalised – further details

can be seen on our GCC challenge pages.

The Hughes family wished to thank GCC Sponsors from the past two years including

Polleys Coaches, Evolve Accounting, Climate Control Refrigeration, Cooloola Skips, Pacific

Honda, Active Agents, Indulgence Hair and Beauty, Tele2, TransportMe, About Freedom,

Oakvale Homes, Cooloola Colour Graphics, and Tom Grady Real Estate.

“Without your generous donations and support we could not of raised almost $8000 to support these little lives and their families,” Dianne Hughes said.

Donations can be made to each Hughes family rider here, here and here.