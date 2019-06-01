Why this gold medal is so special for Cooroy gymnast

GYMNASTICS: Cooroy gymnast Finlay Jones was not expecting a victory at the Australian Championships but it was a victory that will always stand-out for him.

It was a rough start for Jones on the first day of the competition but Jones managed to clinch the gold medal in level 8 men's artistic gymnastics.

"I actually did not think I was going to win because I had a very rough first day. I had three falls,” he said.

"The overall score is a cumulative score and I had an amazing second day and ended up winning the gold medal.”

Gymnastics - Cooroy Gymnast Finlay Jones. WinkiPoP Media

After the first day, Jones regrouped and made sure his mindset was right for the second day.

"I was trying to strategise, stay consistent and keep my head up. I had high expectations on myself because I won gold last year in level 7,” he said.

"I looked at my scores from our state comp before nationals and thought if I do that I would win. I started to think, if I do what I did there then I can do that.

Gymnastics - Cooroy Gymnast Finlay Jones.

"I woke up feeling pretty nervous and I swam and stretched all morning to prepare myself as best I could.

"The first event was rings which is my favourite and I had a good start so my mood was lifted for the whole day. It all came together after that.”

Despite not being his first championships, this one is going to be pretty memorable for Jones.

Gymnastics - Cooroy Gymnast Finlay Jones. WinkiPoP Media

" How I bounced back after the first day. I look back now and I still think I can't believe I could do that,” he said.

"I realised that if I don't have an amazing first day I can still pick it up and do well the next day.”

Jones is no stranger to the sport, he has been involved with gymnastics for more than a decade.

Gymnastics - Cooroy Gymnast Finlay Jones. WinkiPoP Media

"It is the only sport I have ever done. I was climbing trees as a child and Mum and Dad thought it would be a good idea to start gymnastics,” he said.

"I have done it for about 11 years now and I like that it keeps me fit and in shape.

"I like what gymnastics has allowed me to do. It allows me to go away for competitions in Brisbane and Melbourne and in general doing my routines and flips.”