Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

Why this acrobat isn’t flipping out over virus restrictions

bob anthony
by and Bob Anthony
9th Apr 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN enterprising Tweed acrobatics teacher is bending over backwards to ensure her students keep up their classes.

Yolanda Skye, from Elastic Banz at Cudgen, is using the internet to conduct classes three times a day which also doubles as a group chat session.

"It's great to see the smiles on the students' faces. It also brings a degree of normality to their lives in these extraordinary times," Yolanda said.

Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick
Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick

"I am also getting messages of thanks from parents because the classes provide something the students look forward to and helps break the boredom of being stuck at home."

She holds classes for students of all ages from her Tweed Heads South home.

"I try to limit the numbers depending on the age groups I am taking," she said.

coronaviruspromo

 

"For the littlies, we try to have only about five in the classes so that I can focus on what they are doing and provide more individual instruction and for the older students, we can have up to a dozen."

At the moment, Yolanda is just conducting classes for existing Elastic Banz students but was open to people interested in her classes contacting her via email at yolandaskye@hotmail.com

Originally published as Why this acrobat isn't flipping out over COVID-19 restrictions

More Stories

acrobatics coronavirus online learning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

        premium_icon 24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

        News Fight for Southside ends after race which was at one point only five votes apart

        Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        News Qld Health have provided a breakdown of every case recorded here so far.

        Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        premium_icon Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        News Beaches might be open, but all travel to Fraser Island has ben banned

        Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        premium_icon Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        News The entire stock in these two Gympie stores will be given away on Sunday