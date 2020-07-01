Why this $4.3m Gympie development is on pause

Progress on a proposed $4.3 million transit centre in the heart of Gympie has stalled, with one block of land still unpurchased and no movement on funding.

A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR regeneration of Gympie’s CBD is in limbo, with one block of land yet to be purchased by Gympie Regional Council and no movement on the horizon.

It has been more than 12 months since the last update on a proposed state-of-the-art transit centre to be built on land next to Memorial Park.

The council has been working towards the project for several years.

So far the council has spent more than $2 million buying land in the centre of the city for the project.

It is expected to cost more than $4.3 million to deliver.

It first spent $660,000 acquiring land at the corner of Jaycee Way and Monkland St in 2014, before forking out another $1.35 million for the neighbouring old Telstra/Madill’s property in 2016.

One block of land – owned by Cooloola Paint and Panel – remains to be bought.

Negotiations were ongoing in late 2018, but as yet no sale has emerged.

A bid for $800,000 in federal government funding for the project fell through last year.

This would have covered half of the $1.6 million cost to build the centre.

The council’s latest corporate report, presented to the new council in April, revealed there had been no movement at the station since.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said the transit centre was one of several projects “up for discussion in this year’s budget”.

However, the council’s financial situation posed a problem.

“They may have been a good idea when there was money in the bank … but now we have to revisit them,” Mr Hartwig said.

The CBD masterplan would also be “certainly looked at” as part of councillor Dan Stewart’s recent call for project masterplans to be reviewed every year.