Doug Rose, Dale Tucker, Tadd Marturano, Dean walker, Harry Johnston preparing for 1440km run for mens health.
Why these 'MoBros' are running 1440km this Movember

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Nov 2018 12:01 AM
HARRY Johnston has championed the local men's health movement every "Movember” for the past decade, but the haunting realities of male suicide drove him to take more than a few extra steps this year.

Mr Johnston, alongside 13 of his MoBros from the Sherriff Electrical Wholesalers team in Gympie, will unite to run 1440km throughout the month in a bid to raise $3000 for the foundation - double their total from last year.

Tadd Marturano, Doug Rose, Dale Tucker, Harry Johnston, Dean Walker preparing for 1440 km run for mens health
Mr Johnston said the group had upped its effort this year.

Mr Johnston said the group's participation in the movement challenge was unique in more ways than one.

"We've only ever had about three in the team, but this year we had a chat with the boys about it and they wanted to get involved,” he said.

"I read on the Movember website that 60 men are lost to suicide every hour, which is 1440 in a day, so we decided instead of running 60km for the month we'd run the full 1440.

"Those numbers were really full on, and the problem hit home a bit, so we thought we'd go for it.

"There are so many guys out there who struggle with it, and a few of my mates have gone through troubles, so it's important to try and ... knock the stereotype out and get the message home that it's important to reach out and chat to people... if you're struggling.”

Mr Johnston said the Sherriff MoBros would each get routine checkups for prostate and testicular cancer as part of their efforts.

Donate to the MoBros through their Movember campaign here.

