Why there's no TV at Tin Can Bay or Cooloola Cove

There has been no tv reception at Tin Can Bay or Cooloola Cove for three days.

TELEVISION reception across many parts of the Cooloola Coast has been down since last Thursday night's storm, but there's something you can do to get it back.

Wide Bay Federal MP Llew O'Brien said this morning he had received a number of phone calls from the Cooloola Cove area, where many televisions have not worked for three days.

The tower broadcasting in the Cooloola Cove area is operated by the WIN Network, Mr OBrien said.

Mr O'Brien contacted the WIN Network after receiving complaints "to determine the cause and potential solutions to the problem” a spokeswoman for his office said today.

WIN said the tower was damaged in a storm on Thursday night and engineers were sent out to repair it on Friday.

"The problem has been resolved, however now residents need to reset their set-top boxes and/or HD televisions and do a "channel scan" to get their channels back. This should fix the problem.

"If there is a problem in future with TV reception across all channels in the Cooloola Cove area, residents can call WIN on 5409 4799 for advice, or if it is a single channel, they should contact that station.

"If the problem is limited to one property, the resident should consult an antenna installer to check their equipment, and if that does not resolve the issue they can lodge a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority by telephoning 1300 850 115.”