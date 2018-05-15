Why there'll be choppers hovering over Gympie region soon

Powerlink Queensland will patrol Gympie region skies over the next few weeks.

HELICOPTER patrols across the Gympie region over the coming weeks will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity network.

Patrols will take place during May and June (weather permitting) across the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Brisbane, Logan City, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Western and Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Maranoa regions.

Powerlink Chief Executive Merryn York said the inspections were essential to Powerlink's ongoing maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and staff.

"Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these patrols," Ms York said.

"We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near Powerlink's transmission lines while this essential work is carried out. We appreciate their cooperation and patience."

Helicopter patrols are an important, efficient and cost-effective way of identifying vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and checking infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

Ms York said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines," she said.

Ms York said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock. She encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

"In particular, if you have a Powerlink easement on or near your property and would like to register your details to receive more information about upcoming patrols in your area, or to ensure your contact details are up to date, please contact us on FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours)," she said.