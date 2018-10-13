Why the wash out match has offered relief for Gympie Gold

TOUGH CONTEST: Gympie Gold's Lewis Waugh watches the ball on to the bat.

TOUGH CONTEST: Gympie Gold's Lewis Waugh watches the ball on to the bat. Leeroy Todd

Cricket: The widespread destruction of the storm and still more rain on the way has led to today's clash between Gympie Gold and Maroochydore being washed out.

"The rain was good because it was going to be a tough contest,” Gold captain Lewis Waugh said.

"We were always a chance but would have needed a few wickets,” Waugh said.

The Gold travel to the Glass House Mountains to take on the Rangers in a two-day game, which will be another tough battle.

"They are a very good side, it is going to be difficult because we have a few players out with representative duties,” Waugh said.

"However, it will give a few young players an opportunity.”