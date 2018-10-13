Menu
TOUGH CONTEST: Gympie Gold's Lewis Waugh watches the ball on to the bat.
Why the wash out match has offered relief for Gympie Gold

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
Cricket: The widespread destruction of the storm and still more rain on the way has led to today's clash between Gympie Gold and Maroochydore being washed out.

"The rain was good because it was going to be a tough contest,” Gold captain Lewis Waugh said.

"We were always a chance but would have needed a few wickets,” Waugh said.

The Gold travel to the Glass House Mountains to take on the Rangers in a two-day game, which will be another tough battle.

"They are a very good side, it is going to be difficult because we have a few players out with representative duties,” Waugh said.

"However, it will give a few young players an opportunity.”

