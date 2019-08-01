Why the Tigers need Benji to play on

Tigers Benji Marshall in action during the Round 18 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Former Wests Tigers forward Liam Fulton has urged Benji Marshall to extend his stellar career for another season, insisting the Tigers need the champion playmaker's leadership.

Marshall is yet to decide if he'll play in 2020 and will wait until the season is finished before making an announcement.

Fulton, who spent a decade alongside Benji at the Tigers, believes the veteran five-eighth possesses the drive, form and influence to play again.

"Benji seems like he still has the want to continue, so it would be good to see him go around for one more year," Fulton told The Daily Telegraph.

"It is always good to have a senior player around the club and all these young blokes will be keeping Benji young and on his toes.

"Not only is he still playing really well but he can teach the younger guys good habits and what it takes to be an NRL player.

"I think that is a real quality that Benji has."

Fulton would also like to see fan favourite Chris Lawrence remain at the Tigers next season.

Lawrence, 30, is off-contract but keen to prolong his career after sitting out four months earlier this year with a fractured face.

"I'm surprised the club hasn't re-signed Chris already," Fulton said.

"He is only 31, so I don't think he will be retiring.

"He has a couple of good years left in him.

"He showed how good he was last season and he is probably the most professional player that I've been around.

"I think he has still got plenty to offer."

Will Lawrence play on in 2020? AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Lawrence and Marshall may play on but 2005 premiership hero Robbie Farah has decided to retire at season's end.

Fulton praised Farah for pushing his body through 16 NRL seasons.

"Robbie is the most competitive bloke I've ever met in my whole life," he said.

"He is a complete winner.

"Sometimes he rubs people the wrong way because of his winning at all costs mentality but when you know him you know it comes from a good place.

"It is a credit to him to play for so long and at a high quality as well.

"The good thing for him is that he isn't finishing in reserve grade.

"He isn't flogging a dead horse and he is still starting and doing a really good job for the club.

"It is good to see Robbie finishing on top."

Lawrence is the club’s top tryscorer. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

In other news, Michael Chee Kam is on track to play against North Queensland on Thursday night after receiving clearance from the NRL's chief medical officer following his head knock against Newcastle in round 19.

Chee Kam was stretchered off the field in the dying minutes of last week's win over the Knights following a collision with Kalyn Ponga.

He has successfully completed a series of concussion tests and is expected to take on the Cowboys according to Tigers coach Michael Maguire.

"He's looking likely to play at the moment," Maguire said about Chee Kam.

"I've been really pleased with my medical staff this week - they've been very thorough in dealing with this. They've done a great job in going through all the right protocols.

"Chee Kam has seen the head concussion consultant with the NRL too, which is part of the process, and they're very positive on him moving forward."