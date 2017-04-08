27°
Why the 'secrecy' around the aquatic centre?

Letters to the Editor from Fiona Snowden and Ross Caulfield | 8th Apr 2017 1:01 PM
Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC Open Day.
Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC Open Day. Jacob Carson

AQUATIC CENTRE QUESTIONS (COUNCIL ANSWERS BELOW)

CAN you do some investigative reporting and find out why the management of the ARC was given to a company based in Melbourne and not a Queensland company?

Can you find out why the Gympie council's website has not been updated with any info (according to it, it is still being built)?

Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.
Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne, Warren Truss, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett cut the ribbon at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre. Jacob Carson

Can you find out why there is no website for the centre, no phone number for the centre, no information of any kind unless you ring Belgravia Leisure in Melbourne?

Over $20 million spent and the centre, a jewel in the Gympie crown and it is being kept a secret? What is wrong with these people?

Fiona Snowden,

Gympie.

GYMPIE COUNCIL RESPONSE TO THE ABOVE QUESTIONS:

There is a page on councils' website about the pool and it is being updated. Our social media pages have been updated with current information and we have sent out media releases weigh updates information also on our website.

We have certainly supplied significant information to The Gympie Times and other media outlets with updated information for the public.

Belgravia are responsible for developing the ARC website and we understand the website is nearly ready.

Has the person contacted the Council for information as we are always happy to provide it?

Re investigative reporting - no need - we have already provided The Gympie Times with a statement about the very open and transparent tender process.

The line for the water slides, easily the most popular feature of the ARC so far.
The line for the water slides, easily the most popular feature of the ARC so far. Jacob Carson

MORE LETTERS TO FOLLOW:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR OUR WATER SERVICES?

BETTER get started on this water business as this is not in the interest of anyone unless you're on the payroll.

Managers of Gympie Regional Council are in the process of deciding which business model is "appropriate” for Gympie's water and sewerage services. Residents, businesses and all who can manage to turn a tap on or flush will be affected.

A customer from Tasmania who read a notice about the proposed changes said you are absolutely right. "In Ulverstone, we were paying $1200 a year rates and then TAS Water took over.

"The first year, rates dropped to $1000 and they have been going up ever since. We now pay $1200 a year rates and $1200 a year in water charges but I'm not complaining. I used to work for the council in water and sewerage and was being paid $35,000 a year. I now work for TAS Water and my salary is $105,000.”

Why change a perfectly good system? Locals have managed this profitable $39 million department efficiently.

Hikes in water rates to start with followed by levies and rate rises to cover excessive water board salaries.

It should be noted that these corporations also pay dividends to the council and State Government coffers, being extra revenue at ratepayer and user expense.

Gympie is sitting on its own underground water supply and could easily be made independent and self-sufficient instead of being locked into a conglomerate of water boards and infrastructure networks. But then again, the authorities would have to work out how to tax that water.

What's next? Measure people's catchment areas and charge the ratepayer for the water that Mother Nature and God provide to store on their properties? These people have to realise they are not God and have no right charging for what falls from the heavens.

Could any councillor answer honestly how this is in the best interest of the community as part of your decision making or are your managers having all the say in their own self-interest? Are they to be board members?

This will affect everyone in the Gympie region financially. Everyone!

Contact your divisional councillor and voice your opinion and tell them you want a say.

Ross Caulfield,

Barter St.

Topics:  aquatic centre gympie regional council letters to the editor opinion

