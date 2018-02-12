Why the Rattler Station Cafe is anti-competitive

Letter to the Editor from Ray Goldfinch

I AM not surprised by the Mayor's comments in relation to the Station Café in The Gympie Times (February 2, 2018) Let's talk about the Mining Museum. Is that any different?

To defend a council owned business, set up using funds including a levy forced on ratepayers under draconian laws, shows how out of touch he is with the reality of what governments demand of privately funded tax producing businesses.

The Mining Museum has never been provided with the level of funding or council support that the Rattler Station Café has and will continue to enjoy at ratepayer expense.

Alan Fels, former head of the competition watchdog said on ABC (November 23, 2015), "Governments can engage in anticompetitive behaviour until their heart's content”.

The Station Café is anti-competitive in every sense of the word.

Listed public companies prepare prospectuses so investors can assess risk and return and whether proposed ventures can be profitable within budgeted parameters.

Private companies, partnerships and sole traders discuss the merits of what they intend investing in with their business partners.

Gympie Regional Council didn't offer ratepayers any planned program for future funding or expected performance regarding the Station Café or the Rattler.

Ratepayers are investors and should be partners in major non-core community projects. After all they fund council's operations and wages.

Those who have never managed the demands imposed by government agencies on tax producing businesses could not appreciate the financial and regulatory cost burden placed upon them.

Private businesses are more diligent because they invest their own or borrowed money, paying interest.

Additionally they are required to pay income tax, payroll tax and GST.

They cannot become gift recipient endorsed or engage volunteers to work free of charge.

They must build and equip their own businesses, pay local government rates, fees and levies, provide car parks or pay council to provide regulated parking facilities.

After conforming to all that government imposes on them, they have to make a profit to survive and be able to pay compulsory levies to satisfy politicians' speculative fantasies.

The Rattler, including the Station Café, receives all the benefits council offers and is not subject to government taxes.

If private enterprise gets it wrong they go bankrupt.

Local Governments don't go bankrupt because they are permitted under the Local Government Act and Local Government Regulations to increase rates, fees and levies to pay down debt accumulated due to ill-conceived decisions.

The Gympie Times also reported that "If some businesses were worried Cr Curran said they had not reached out or called the council to complain.”

I wonder why Mr Mayor?

Is it because they know from the experiences of others that by complaining they will only hear more of the Mayor's oversimplification of the reality in an effort to justify council's anticompetitive behaviour.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain