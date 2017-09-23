Why the Qld media is letting farmers down

FIRST TIME AT THE BEACH: Children from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region visited Rainbow Beach as part of the Bush Kids to the Beach fundraising effort.

FIRST TIME AT THE BEACH: Children from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region visited Rainbow Beach as part of the Bush Kids to the Beach fundraising effort. Rowan Schindler

LETTERS

Helping the drought stricken in western Queensland

OUR next load of food parcels is ready to head to the Longreach area on October 2.

Our last load in early September was distributed far and wide, as most went to parents of children doing School of Distant Education.

It was set upon by vultures, that is how desperate people are to put food on the table.

Very sad as the drought has got progressively worse over the last five years with depression once again raising its ugly head.

The media in Queensland is letting farmers down unless you read stock journals, how much is reported on TV?

It is only through many volunteer organisations that keep families on the land.

I am still receiving donations from Victoria, but not much from Queensland.

Hopefully I will be doing a huge raffle before Christmas for an overseas trip for funds.

Once again, many thanks to the local IGAs who have been fantastic in helping with the appeal trolleys and donations. Shop local and save!

I am still working under auspices of St Brigid's Church Longreach.

Donations to Bank of Queensland, BSB 124 047, Account 22599186 (reference RB Droughtrunners). Tax deductible.

REGARDING THE RECENT BUSH TO BEACH EXPERIENCE:

It is now time to thank all our wonderful sponsors who have been so generous in donating money, holidays, food supplies, transport, artworks and so many other items to make our Kids Bush to the Beach event such a success.

The group of 35 children and teachers from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra were so appreciative of the support shown to them during their week with us that I am sure those memories will live with them forever. A big thank you from them.

Leaving Longreach area on Saturday, September 9, they stayed in Rockhampton before arriving at Gympie Station on Sunday, Sptember 10.

A big thank you to Tony Perrett with Crs Glen Hartwig and Bob Leitch who welcomed the party.

Then bussing to Rainbow Beach for lunch and being met by Channel 7 on the beach was very special.

Monday was to Australia Zoo, Tuesday to Rainbow Beach with the ABC TV, a manta ray trip to Fraser Island, water safety by Liam on the beach with plenty of swimming, a fun yoga class at Tin Can Bay ended a very busy day.

Wednesday to Under Waterworld, Thursday to Rainbow sand blow, swimming, activities at Rainbow Beach School, our wind-up barbecue and presentations at the hall.

Friday was breakfast at Barnacles, Feeding Dolphins with Creek to Coast, Cooloola Berries at Wolvi for pancakes and strawberries. Then it was to the Lake Alford playground before catching the train at 1.40pm.

A few tears were shed on departure after hugs all round.

A special thank you to Jeff Barton for our bus and driver Col McPaul throughout the week.

To Tony Perrett for his attendance on two occasions, our councillors, Arthur Jessop at Tin Can Bay Bakery, Ocean Breeze Seafoods, Sam and Maureen Mitchell, Crème de la Crème, Ruth Modin, Rachelle Rose, Bernard Petroleum, McClintocks Caltex, Thirsty Camel and Matt and staff at the IGA.

A big thank you to Marlene Owen for her tireless work, Tin Can Bay Lions who worked tirelessly with meals etc at Cathy House, Rainbow Beach Commerce & Tourism members and Rosie who put up with me for the week and worked hard. And thank you to the media for your coverage.

Tony Stewart,

Rainbow Beach

MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Energy crisis should embarrass us all

BY WHATEVER means people at the Australian National University reckon they've identified 22,000 potential "pumped hydro” electricity-generating sites in Australia, the bulk along the Great Dividing Range, which runs the length of Queensland.

Our PM likes to make big of the just-started feasibility study into Snowy Hydro 2.0.

Meanwhile, for purely political reasons, the rabid right rump of his party, aided by an unbending and vision,less National Party, chooses to once again pander to rather than lead their voter base through yet another inevitable transition.

The ACCC has identified that 40% of the rise in power prices has been for poles and wires that will forever need upgrading, replacing or repairing.

It should make sense to need less of them and to be less dependant on a few major generators connected over vast distances by utilising some of the 22,000 apparently available pumped hydro sites to feed more localised networks.

Eastern Australia's current power situation should embarrass all of us for allowing our politics to be so badly stalled in recent years. It's developed into an upcoming likely crisis with no simple answers.

And so I seriously ask readers to think a little deeper than blindly accepting and/or supporting Abbott's deliberately disruptive noises and Joyce's grunts of coal being the only answer.

It's ironic and hypocritical that so much ultra- conservative rhetoric is based on promoters of clean energy being ideological when there's little can't be ideological about insisting on retaining coal generation into our future when it makes no medium- or long- term sense to do so.

The new owner of the Whyalla Steelworks reckons he can make it run on renewable energy.

Time will tell. What we don't need time to tell is that our politics is letting us down and the simplistic rhetoric, and many lies, particularly from the righteous right, won't change that.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket