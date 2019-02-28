Why the NRL policy doesn't go far enough

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter Beattie speaks to the media in Sydney, Thursday, February 28, 2019. The ARL commission has approved changes to its behavioural policy which will allow the NRL to stand down players accused of serious crimes. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

OPINION: The NRL just continues to chase its tail.

It was a disastrous off-season for the NRL and on Thursday the Australia Rugby League Commission announced a new no-fault policy.

The policy allows players to be stood down for serious indictable offences that carry a maximum penalty of more that 11 years and less serious if it damages the reputation of rugby league.

This can occur while the case is going through court. Dragons forward Jack de Belin has been stood down while he contests a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

St. George Illawarra Dragons player Jack de Belin (centre) leaves Wollongong Local Court in Wollongong, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING DEAN LEWINS

Despite the NRL saying "it is no fault", there is still fault placed on the players by standing them down regardless of whether they are guilty or not.

Had it not been for this off-season, this slight stance may not even have occurred.

"If there had been one or two instances we would have let it slide but it was a tsunami," ARLC chairman Peter Beattie said.

Sport and the judiciary should be separate, you cannot presume guilt before court proceedings. The NRL should be waiting until the case has been through the court before handing down disciplinary action.

NRL player Scott Bolton leaves Waverley Court in Sydney, Monday, January 7, 2019. NRL veteran Scott Bolton has escaped conviction after pleading guilty to the common assault of a woman in a Sydney bar. (AAPImage/Jeremy Piper) NO ARCHIVING JEREMY PIPER

The attitude towards women is appalling and I agree with action the NRL has taken towards Cowboys player Scott Bolton.

Bolton, who assaulted a women last year, will have to visit all 16 NRL clubs to educate players about the consequences of misbehaving by showing them the CCTV footage of the incident.

He will also cop a six-week suspension.

I do not know how the NRL can promote the Women in League round or White Ribbon campaign given the current actions of players.