Why the nation has stopped to talk about Gympie

Lanskey family are having lunch at Stokehouse St Kilda to celebrate their horse Vow and Declare winning the Melbourne Cup yesterday. The Lanskey boys, Anthony with sons Ben (2nd from left bending down) and Lachi (2nd from right) and Paul with sons Joseph (centre beige jacket) and Tom (far right). Picture: Mark Stewart

Lanskey family are having lunch at Stokehouse St Kilda to celebrate their horse Vow and Declare winning the Melbourne Cup yesterday. The Lanskey boys, Anthony with sons Ben (2nd from left bending down) and Lachi (2nd from right) and Paul with sons Joseph (centre beige jacket) and Tom (far right). Picture: Mark Stewart

GYMPIE MP and grazier Tony Perrett has spent enough time in the saddle to know a good horse – and he said yesterday that was what he saw when he watched the Melbourne Cup win by the Gympie-connected Vow and Declare.

He put the win down to the courage of the jockey and determination of his mount as potentially dangerous jostling behind him seemed to bring out a surge to the winning post.

“A tremendous win by a very tough horse,” he said.

His federal counterpart, Wide Bay’s Llew O’Brien said it was a great win for the region.

“The winner of the race that stops the nation, Vow and Declare, is causing the nation to stop to talk about Gympie,” he said.

We are a town of hard workers and achievers, and Bob and Correne Leitch, together with their team, have attained yet another record in the history of our town.”

Mayor Mick Curran was quick to congratulate the winner’s Gympie shareholders, the Leitch and Lanskey families who, by all reports, are still celebrating.

But it was Mr Perrett who saw it from a rider’s perspective.

“I haven’t ridden racehorses, but I have ridden a lot of stock horses and I know how a horse’s mind works,” he said.

“Just watching that race you could see the professionalism of the jockey but in that incident right at the winning post you could also see his mount’s courage and will to win.

“That horse was determined to hold its line and determined to win.

“It was a really tough win, well deserved by a really good horse.

“And with only two Australian horses in the race, it was a proud moment for Australia when one of them won,” he said.