Why the Muster is this legend's favourite festival

Graeme Connors will perform on Main Stage at the Gympie Muster on Friday night.

GRAEME CONNORS, one of Australia's most prolific musicians, will return to one of his favourite festivals on Friday when he takes to the Muster Main Stage.

The Gympie Music Muster holds a special place for Mr Connors.

"There's probably an amalgamated memory of standing on stage looking out over a sea of faces,” Mr Connors said.

"It's one of the most amazing events in music in Australia, set in a forest and with a great community.

"It's always been very much an Australian music festival, and this year's had a strong reversion back to that. It will once again stamp the Muster with that subtitle, the Australian music festival.”

Mr Connors will play a host of new songs for the Muster, and plans to release a new album early next year.

He said festivals always give him a sense of appreciation.

"Just the energy, the energy of the people who come out,” he said.

"They come out, they could have been doing loads of other things, but they have chosen music and fellowship.

"It's a real gift to us as entertainers, these people have chosen to come and enjoy music and it's our responsibility to ensure they do that.”

For more than 40 years, Mr Connors has been plying his trade with pen and guitar, and has written a plethora of songs for artists such as Slim Dusty, John Denver and John English.

"I just love writing, if anyone else records it, that is a bonus,” Mr Connors said.

"I did 13 songs for Slim, I am so glad to see he is being honoured at the Muster.”

Now Mr Connors is working with the next generation of musicians.

"I've worked with Brad Butcher, he's a generation or two back from me so it's good to hear his viewpoints,” he said.

"Adam Brand, we've had a number one hit together called The Good Things In Life.

"I love the idea of writing, if Jessica Mauboy is looking for a song written, let her know for me.”

Mr Connors' music is often a commentary on Australian life and he said it is something which gives him inspiration.

"I think it's important for a writer, who writes about Australian society, to think about the world and our place in it,” Mr Connors said.

"I am always observing, always trying to find the shift before it happens.

"That's what an artist is supposed to do, to be monitoring not only their feelings about a thing, but how society operates.

"I am always trying to capture the transitions in society.”

Mr Connors said his work has changed with the times.

"When I look at my material over the length of my career I can see the moments where things have changed,” he said.

"It's personal because I can see my views in the world, the changes in them, and the changes in the world. I am not a political writer but I think it is important to think about these things.”

He said he is often his own harshest critic when working through the creative process and finding inspiration.

"I subscribe to poetry. I find poetry is a very frustrating thing, sometimes it just floats out there and has no relevance, but then you come across a poet who really nails something,” he said.

"As a writer I am a little bit too hard on myself.

"Sometimes I am nipping something in the bud before I should. The creative process is really about pouring out whatever comes to mind, then taking a shot at something.

"It really is about getting that balance.”

Mr Connors said the future was all about being thankful. I've been around a while, I've read a few books,” he said.

"I've passed the 60 mark, it's the point at which the wisdom of passing years should be beginning to take effect.

"I plan to stay alive for as long as I possibly can, that's the overriding principle, and enjoy it as much as I can. I'll still be writing, still doing what I'm doing.

"I've got grandchildren. I've got a life. I wake up every day with a sense I am so fortunate. Whatever happens from this point on is bonus territory, isn't it.”