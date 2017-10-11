Why The Gympie Times looks so different this week

The Gympie Times is looking quite different this week, and will continue to look different next week, as we join the community in celebrating the 150th birthday of this great city and region.

THE front and back pages of The Gympie Times have looked quite different these past few days.

A four-page wrap around the outside of each Gympie Times has celebrated the history of one particular facet of the region - today's wraparound examines the history of manufacturing through stories and photographs.

Adding these special wraparounds to our paper each day has turned these Gympie Times into (what we call in the business) Hero Editions of the paper; collector's items, if you will.

They are something special to help mark this most auspicious occasion of Gympie's 150th birthday celebration - its Sesquicentenary.

These Hero Editions of The Gympie Times will continue to run each day until next Saturday, October 21. Coming up we will be covering the history of health and well being in Gympie (tomorrow), sport (on Friday), the Gold Rush and gold mining (on Saturday), education, tourism, development and real estate, rural industries and motoring and transport next week.

Already we have covered the history of government and retail and business.

We apologise for any confusion this difference in our front page, and the use of the historic Gympie Times masthead, has caused.

As you will no doubt have discovered, the usual full Gympie Times and all of its daily features and stories can still be found inside each edition.

This has been a special way for us to celebrate the history of this city and region; a 150-year history which has been recorded and paralleled by The Gympie Times itself, the region's local daily newspaper since it first opened its doors in 1868, just one year after James Nash discovered gold.