Why the Gympie push for a billion dollar project looks good

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien discuss the case for fast tracking construction of Section D of the Bruce Highway Bypass.

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien discuss the case for fast tracking construction of Section D of the Bruce Highway Bypass. contributed

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been in Queensland this week and the next Federal budget is tipped to include funding for a series of "substantial Queensland infrastructure projects”.

Whether the final, monster leg of the Bruce Highway Bypass of Gympie is one of those projects remain unknown, but Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has made this much clear: he will not rest until the money is allocated for Section D.

Fatal accident at the United service station Bruce Highway Gunalda just north of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Mr O'Brien, a former police officer who witnessed first hand the horrors of too many Bruce Hwy accidents, told the Parliament in his maiden speech that fast tracking completion of Section D was a project close to his heart.

Reducing the Gympie region's road trauma and upgrading the Bruce Hwy has also been a Gympie Times mission for decades.

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

The final leg of this project, though, is the biggest and most expensive, and getting the Federal Government to allocate the $800 million is must allocate will not be easy.

Last Monday, Mr O'Brien came away from his private meeting with the PM about the Bruce Highway feeling positive.

He presented to the Prime Minister a copy of the special book he has put together, The Case for Cooroy to Curra Section D, includes powerful first hand stories from victims of road trauma on the highway.

Acting inspector Paul Algie at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

One of those testimonies is that of a young man who was a little boy when a truck went up the back of a Polleys school bus in 2009, causing the bus to roll three times just north of Gympie.

CLICK HERE: How an 11-year-old boy became the hero of the Curra bus crash

In a twist of fate, Mr O'Brien - then a police officer - happened to be the first person to come across the crash scene that day and to "call it in”.

It was a Bruce Highway crash story with the potential to be more devastating than any other, but incredibly and miraculously, no lives were lost that day.

Fatal accident on the Bruce Highway north at the United service station. Renee Albrecht

"I have met with the Prime Minister and he gets it,” Mr O'Brien said.

"You could see he was emotionally affected; that he got it.

"I told him this was one of the biggest issues in my community. I have relayed to Mr Turnbull not only my experiences, but the experiences of the people who sent me to Canberra.

"Some of those people have dug really really deep to contributed to this fight.

"At the conclusion of that meeting I feel the Prime Minister understood what the people of Gympie are living with here.”

The book presented to Mr Turnbull contains an extensive collection of letters, reports and news articles about accidents on the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Curra. It makes a compelling case for fast tracking the Section D project.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has estimated that traffic volumes at the Monkland Street intersection could reach 32,332 vehicles a day by 2020, resulting in queue lengths in excess of 300 metres from the south and 240 metres from the north.

By 2023, traffic volumes are forecast to reach 36,062 vehicles per day, and queue lengths will be more than 360 metres from the south and 300 metres from the north.

"Since my election in 2016 I've pushed for Section D and I'm putting everything into this campaign with The Gympie Times to get it done.”

You can show your support by signing The Gympie Times petition on the Parliamentary website www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Petitions/House_of_Representatives_Petitions/Petitions_General/Petitions_List petition number EN0544.