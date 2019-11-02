Why the Gympie council must bring back general business

Letter to the Editor

YOU have got to hand it to any politician who can make decisions which keep their electorate in the dark but still manage to blame someone or something else.

If you’ve found reason to speak to a councillor about any pressing issue lately you’ll likely notice a moment between your question and their answer where their eyes will drift a bit.

They’re not trying to remember the answer. They’re trying to remember whether that answer was given to them in closed committee.

And it seems almost everything is done in one of those lately.

Councillor Mal Gear. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

So whose purpose does keeping mum on everything serve?

Not the majority of our councillors, who are the ones hammered with questions they know the answers to but aren’t allowed to vocalise. Not the community about whom these decisions are being made.

Secrecy only serves those making unpopular or bad decisions, or who don’t want their decisions questioned.

It’s true, our councillors can’t ignore the regulations and laws which bind them, but you have to ask yourself why they would ever have allowed themselves to be tied up in even more layers of secrecy when they don’t have to be.

And the fact is, they really don’t have to be. Genuinely. Not at all.

General Business should never have been removed. Let’s put it back in.

Ordinary Meetings should be live streamed. Moreso, the electorate should be able to play them back at their ‘pleasure’.

Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig

The Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs website says, ‘All local government and standing committees meetings are open to the public unless the council has resolved that the meeting be closed, as councillors are accountable to their local community for their decisions and actions,’ and not that ALL standing committee meetings should be closed, so open them back up.

Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith

And minutes and recordings of all meetings should be easily searchable on the council website, rather than having to open each individual pdf before you can see what’s in it.

While some of the currant problems in local government - like rumours about closed door deals or treating residents like afterthoughts - are related to the legislation councillors have to conform to, choosing to drop a cone of silence over the whole process is unnecessary and, to most people, more than a little suspicious.

Mayor Mick Curran.

Especially when they can appear to be less secretive by simply voting to be less secretive.

Pretty much a show of hands should get it done, guys, although my guess is any of these suggestions brought to a vote would get shot down 4-5.

Bruce Devereaux, Gympie, soon-to-be-candidate for Division 4