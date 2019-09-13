Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Pink, centre midfielder.
Michael Pink, centre midfielder. Donna Jones
News

Why the Gladiators U13s are a chance for the title

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Sep 2019 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators Under-13s Division 3 boys will be the ones to beat when they take on Beerwah/Glasshouse on Saturday.

The minor premiers have competed strongly in the Sunshine Coast Football competition and coach Joel Bond said the team had no weaknesses.

"Our strength is how even all the players are and how they all have the same abilities,” he said.

"Some of the other teams in the comp have their elite players but we are strong across the board.

"We scored 140 goals this season and conceded only seven. Out of 20 games we lost one and drew one.”

Unlike some coaches, Bond said he placed more value in minor premierships.

"I am so proud of all the boys and their achievements so far,” he said.

"I place more value in minor premierships because you are playing against the elements, with players away or sick, playing on bad pitches and in the rain and cold.

"The grand final is just one game and who works the hardest will win.”

Gladiators v Beerwah/Glasshouse, 9am, Maroochydore.

beerwah glasshouse football club gympie sport gympie united football club gympie united gladiators u13s maroochydore
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: One of these 79 people will be crowned top teacher

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these 79 people will be crowned top teacher

    News 'We have been blessed with only the best' Praise for 79 Gympie teachers

    UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

    News Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and the Cooloola Coast

    Palaszczuk tours Gold Coast as conditions intensify

    premium_icon Palaszczuk tours Gold Coast as conditions intensify

    Environment Gold Coast bushfires: Palaszczuk tours area as conditions intensify

    Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    premium_icon Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    Health Three reasons why you shouldn’t order spirits, low-carb beers