Why the Gladiators U13s are a chance for the title

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators Under-13s Division 3 boys will be the ones to beat when they take on Beerwah/Glasshouse on Saturday.

The minor premiers have competed strongly in the Sunshine Coast Football competition and coach Joel Bond said the team had no weaknesses.

"Our strength is how even all the players are and how they all have the same abilities,” he said.

"Some of the other teams in the comp have their elite players but we are strong across the board.

"We scored 140 goals this season and conceded only seven. Out of 20 games we lost one and drew one.”

Unlike some coaches, Bond said he placed more value in minor premierships.

"I am so proud of all the boys and their achievements so far,” he said.

"I place more value in minor premierships because you are playing against the elements, with players away or sick, playing on bad pitches and in the rain and cold.

"The grand final is just one game and who works the hardest will win.”

Gladiators v Beerwah/Glasshouse, 9am, Maroochydore.