Why the future of Gympie women's rugby is in safe hands

St Patrick's College Girls under-14s (not in order) Ingrid Bahr, Matilda Gook, Stella Crumblin, Asha-Bella Laird, Jasmin White, Maya McKerrow, Sophie Braine, Layla Milligan, Makenah Swinbourne, Lotte Klein, Gracie Bunn, Olivia Kahler, Georgie Simpson, Georgia Lenehan and Taya Hammond.

St Patrick's College Girls under-14s (not in order) Ingrid Bahr, Matilda Gook, Stella Crumblin, Asha-Bella Laird, Jasmin White, Maya McKerrow, Sophie Braine, Layla Milligan, Makenah Swinbourne, Lotte Klein, Gracie Bunn, Olivia Kahler, Georgie Simpson, Georgia Lenehan and Taya Hammond.

RUGBY UNION: The future of women's rugby in Gympie is in safe hands with James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College's teams playing grand finals on Wednesday.

St Patrick's College's three teams celebrated wins.

However, just one of James Nash's three teams won at the 2019 Sunshine Coast Secondary School Girls Rugby competition.

James Nash's under-16 girls proved too strong for Coolum State High School with a 24-10 win.

Coolum State High School under-14s were no match for St Patrick's who won 20-nil.

school girls rugby union st pats Open team

St Patrick's under-16s defeated St Teresa's College 32-17 and the opens won a nail-biter against St Teresa's 38-36.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said getting to finals was a feat in itself.

"Those teams from our local competition playing in finals is an amazing achievement,” he said.

"I know people who have never played finals rugby their entire life.

"It is an absolute credit to the coaches who are empowering these young girls. It might give them more confidence in other aspects of their life.”

McPherson said rugby in Gympie was growing with what was started at James Nash.

"Ten years ago what James Nash started is why we are competing to this level today. It is growing each year,” he said.

"The younger these children start playing - by the time they get to senior rugby our teams start to dominate. They have the basics mastered.”