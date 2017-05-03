Why the Federal Budget is important to us

CANBERRA might seem a long distance from Gympie but with the Federal Budget just five days away, it's worth remembering that the money allocated in previous federal budgets is what helped make the Gympie aquatic centre a reality and has paid for $500,000 of the million dollar plus upgrade being undertaken on the Pavilion.

We will all get to see the finished product of that expenditure in two weeks, when the 2017 Gympie Show begins on May 18, and the new-look Pavilion is opened to the public.

Not only that, federal funding is where much of the money to maintain and upgrade our local roads comes from.

So really, there are some very important decisions being made down there that could have some very big repercussions up here.

Most serious is funding for the Bruce Hwy.

Will the Federal Government allocate the money to build Section D of the Cooroy to Curra bypass?

Out Federal National Party MP has asked his National Party colleague and Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester to do just that.

And with the death toll rising at an alarming rate between Gympie and Maryborough it would seem anathema to do anything else. We will wait and see.