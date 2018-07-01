Why the Devils are the most resilient team in the comp

WARRIORS: The Devils smile after a brave effort on the field against Beerwah last weekend. Back row (left) Matt Smith, Jacob Groundwater, Jamie Wood, Matt Moessinger and Mason McGlone. Front Row (left) Eddie Bambling, Tim Wyvill, Mason Mahlstedt, Nick Carlton, Alex Porter and Caleb Kerr

WARRIORS: The Devils smile after a brave effort on the field against Beerwah last weekend. Back row (left) Matt Smith, Jacob Groundwater, Jamie Wood, Matt Moessinger and Mason McGlone. Front Row (left) Eddie Bambling, Tim Wyvill, Mason Mahlstedt, Nick Carlton, Alex Porter and Caleb Kerr

Opinion: The Gympie Devils' resilience this season is a lot like the North Queensland Cowboys side of 2017.

Similar to the Cowboys, the Devils have lost players to injuries and some of Gympie's players have been chosen for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Jakob Leitch. Leeroy Todd

But regardless of any other factors, the remaining players have not given up. Regardless of the score, the Devils turn up ready to play their heart out and attack the opposition's defence.

When a club is winning, the atmosphere around the team is electric, with players excited about the season. It is easy for a team to turn up to ready to play.

Jacob Groundwater. Leeroy Todd

However, when the team is having a tough season, getting players to keep turning up despite losing each week makes it tough.

I have been to a few of the Devils' training sessions and despite not having an ideal season, the players turn up.

There are no players with hands on their hips or heads down. They are preparing themselves for the game ahead.

Tim Wyvill. Leeroy Todd

They have not given up this year, they just keep turning up and trying.

During a less-than-ideal season, I feel for the side and like everyone I want to see them win. But I admire their courage, their strength and their toughness.

When they play Noosa today, the Pirates better be on their toes because our Devils will be fighting all the way to full-time.