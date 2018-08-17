Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GEARED UP: Pat Nolan and Nolan Meats' Leanne Hadwick and Nina Peca with the Nolan Muster Cup.
GEARED UP: Pat Nolan and Nolan Meats' Leanne Hadwick and Nina Peca with the Nolan Muster Cup. Renee Albrecht
News

Why the biggest race meet will live up to expectations

Rebecca Singh
by
17th Aug 2018 11:00 AM

Horse Racing: One of Gympie's biggest annual race meets, tomorrow's $22,000 Nolan Meats Muster Cup, is expected to match the hype.

With great racing fields, an after-party and fashions on the field, there will be something for everyone.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said the conditions would be perfect for a big day trackside.

"There will be good fields this weekend, (so we're) more than happy and the weather is going to be fine,” Gill said. "It should be good racing all round,”

It will be a double celebration at the Gympie Turf Club as the club celebrates 150 years of racing and Nolan Meats marks 60 years since opening in Gympie.

"It will all add to the atmosphere,” Gill said.

Gates open at 11am.

gympie sport gympie turf club nolan meats muster cup 2018 shane gill
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Brazen big giraffe theft caught on CCTV

    EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Brazen big giraffe theft caught on CCTV

    News FOOTAGE has been obtained of the giraffe theft that occurred on Mary St in the Gympie region.

    • 17th Aug 2018 11:41 AM
    Best spots to hook monster this weekend

    premium_icon Best spots to hook monster this weekend

    News Good bass numbers in lake.

    • 17th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    There are no excuses, just take care of your pets

    premium_icon There are no excuses, just take care of your pets

    Opinion I wasn't too worried about being attacked.

    Too busy to get high now after 'pernicious' drug dealing

    premium_icon Too busy to get high now after 'pernicious' drug dealing

    News Judge says mum has cleaned up after bad history

    Local Partners