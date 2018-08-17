Why the biggest race meet will live up to expectations

GEARED UP: Pat Nolan and Nolan Meats' Leanne Hadwick and Nina Peca with the Nolan Muster Cup.

Horse Racing: One of Gympie's biggest annual race meets, tomorrow's $22,000 Nolan Meats Muster Cup, is expected to match the hype.

With great racing fields, an after-party and fashions on the field, there will be something for everyone.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said the conditions would be perfect for a big day trackside.

"There will be good fields this weekend, (so we're) more than happy and the weather is going to be fine,” Gill said. "It should be good racing all round,”

It will be a double celebration at the Gympie Turf Club as the club celebrates 150 years of racing and Nolan Meats marks 60 years since opening in Gympie.

"It will all add to the atmosphere,” Gill said.

Gates open at 11am.