Why the Big Marn might return to the Cooloola Coast

IT MIGHT not have been Rainbow Bay where Darryl "the Big Marn” Brohman found himself on Saturday but it was so good he will hopefully be back again. The "Big Marn” was a rugby league player in the 1970s and '80s, coach in the '80s and is now best known as a commentator and media personality. The Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club held its annual Australia Day event on Saturday and the Big Marn was the main attraction. "It was his first time at Rainbow Beach and hopefully he will be back next year,” general manager Nathan "Croppy” Cropp said. "He thought he was going to Rainbow Bay which is on the Gold Coast but really enjoyed himself. We got him up here for the punters club. He was the guest commentator for the crab racing and we did a one-on-one interview with him.” "Croppy” hopes to work off the momentum and have more community events in the future. "We had a good crowd; there were about 100 people for the punters club and once the live music started, the numbers were very good,” he said.