Why the best is still to come for gun Heat team

Hockey: The Cooloola Heat's domination in the Sunshine Coast hockey competition is nothing short of impressive but their coach has noted there are areas of their game that need improving.

It was a top of the table clash for the Heat when they played Buderim last weekend in the President's Cup, Cooloola kept the opposition scoreless winning 2-nil.

"We started off well, came out firing and we scored two goals in about five minutes,” Heat coach Dom Stephens said.

Gympie Hockey - Goal scorer Nathan Stephens.

"Nathan Stephens scored the first and then two minutes later Lachlan Millar scored the second.”

Stephens said his side have not reached their full potential yet.

"We have not reached our ceiling yet which is encouraging. We still have a few things to work on,” he said.

"We can get better in our attack and holding pressure for longer periods of time. After we score a goal and then we defend but we need to put the pressure on.

"This week at training this is going to be the big focus. A lot of game situation stuff we have to do, playing mini games with altered rules. I have got a few ideas we are to run with.”

Gympie Hockey - Andre Parker hitting the ball.

This weekend will be another top of the table clash for the Heat when they play Caloundra away.

"It will be a good test for us,” he said.

"They jumped from fourth to second and have won three games in a row, they are looking to take it out this year.”

Gympie Hockey - Matt Browne putting pressure on Rebel's defender.

After a difficult season last year, the eagerness of the young players has been the reason for the Heat's success.

"It's amazing how quickly they get on board with everything,” he said.

"We have about 15/16 guys with the same mindset. It is probably the reason we have been so successful.

"We ask them to do something and they put their hand up and do it.”