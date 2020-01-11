Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Why Suzi Taylor is back behind bars

by Greg Stolz
11th Jan 2020 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FORMER reality TV star and Penthouse centrefold Suzi Taylor is back behind bars after being arrested on the Gold Coast overnight.

Taylor, 49, an ex-contestant on Channel 9's The Block, was on Supreme Court bail after being charged with assaulting and extorting a Tinder date at New Farm in Brisbane late last year.

But she was rearrested on Friday night following a disturbance at her cousin's Currumbin home, where she was listed as living as part of her bail conditions.

Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.
Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with breaching bail.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks prison suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser dingoes ‘blamed for human error’ and disputed science

        premium_icon Fraser dingoes ‘blamed for human error’ and disputed science

        News HERITAGE listing blamed for excessive visitation on Fraser Island, with dingoes blamed for human error and bad management, a QUT academic has claimed

        ‘Someone else knew Fredman would go before he did’

        premium_icon ‘Someone else knew Fredman would go before he did’

        News Cr Glen Hartwig says not everyone in the region was surprised by the ex-engineer’s...

        Rattler GM: Rattler host to 17,000 in six months

        premium_icon Rattler GM: Rattler host to 17,000 in six months

        News Heritage train’s leader says project is steaming ahead.

        Simple fix for Fraser dingo concerns - camp somewhere else

        premium_icon Simple fix for Fraser dingo concerns - camp somewhere else

        News SELFISH campers are helping exterminate the Australian native dog, wrecking the...