Why 'Stop The Mosque Gympie' founder is so opposed

STAN Betts says he is no racist and has nothing against Islam, but he strongly opposes the Lady Mary Tce Muslim prayer centre.

What Mr Betts worries about is that too many people being welcomed to Australia have a bad attitude towards those here already.

Rather than being out to oppress other cultures, he said this week, there was no test of tolerance applied to migrants, especially Muslims who, he says, include some racially and culturally belligerent people.

"My family were the early settlers in the Glastonbury area and we got on well with the local Aboriginal people, even though they were regarded as some of the fiercest.

"My great great grandfather (he is not sure how many "greats” are in there) was T.E. Betts, and there is a bridge named after him.

"We were here before there was a Gympie. I have no problem with the Chinese and the Italians who have come here. They're all Australians. But if you go to Sydney, there are some areas where you can't move for Muslims and they'll block the footpath and make you walk out on the street.”

The founder of Stop the Mosque Gympie Facebook page says the community centre will be a prayer venue "and that makes it a mosque”.

A former Gympie resident, he once saved a child from drowning in Memorial Pool.