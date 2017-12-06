Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why 'Stop The Mosque Gympie' founder is so opposed

STAN Betts says he is no racist and has nothing against Islam, but he strongly opposes the Lady Mary Tce Muslim prayer centre.
STAN Betts says he is no racist and has nothing against Islam, but he strongly opposes the Lady Mary Tce Muslim prayer centre. Contributed
Arthur Gorrie
by

STAN Betts says he is no racist and has nothing against Islam, but he strongly opposes the Lady Mary Tce Muslim prayer centre.

READ MORE: Locals divided on Muslim community hall

Mention of a mosque in Gympie ignites 'terror style' threat

What Mr Betts worries about is that too many people being welcomed to Australia have a bad attitude towards those here already.

Rather than being out to oppress other cultures, he said this week, there was no test of tolerance applied to migrants, especially Muslims who, he says, include some racially and culturally belligerent people.

"My family were the early settlers in the Glastonbury area and we got on well with the local Aboriginal people, even though they were regarded as some of the fiercest.

"My great great grandfather (he is not sure how many "greats” are in there) was T.E. Betts, and there is a bridge named after him.

"We were here before there was a Gympie. I have no problem with the Chinese and the Italians who have come here. They're all Australians. But if you go to Sydney, there are some areas where you can't move for Muslims and they'll block the footpath and make you walk out on the street.”

The founder of Stop the Mosque Gympie Facebook page says the community centre will be a prayer venue "and that makes it a mosque”.

A former Gympie resident, he once saved a child from drowning in Memorial Pool.

Topics:  humans of gympie mosque muslim stop the mosque

Gympie Times
Young Gympie ambo dies after 'incredibly brave battle'

Young Gympie ambo dies after 'incredibly brave battle'

Close friends revealed the news on Saturday, revealing that Miss McNally had lost her battle on Friday night.

Surprises inside 'unassuming' SUV

Scott Kovacevic test drives the Mazda CX9 in Gympie.

CX9: looks deceive for Scott Kovacevic when he test drives the Mazda

Produce the star at Kandanga lunch

Kandanga Kitchen's Rebecca Edmonds and Trent Kirkwood were kept very busy.

All local produce on the menu at Kandanga

How this Gympie barber helped her husband's miracle recovery

Jody Parnaby gives Nathan Anderson a trim at her new barber shop in Gympie Marketplace, called Jody's Cuts, which opened just yesterday.

Jody's new Gympie business is a cut above the rest.

Local Partners