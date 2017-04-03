Why some shoppers won't go to Central any more

WHAT DO YOU THINK? This letter writer says Central Shopping Centre does not adequately cater to those shoppers forced to catch taxis, and that they are left to stand on hot concrete without shade or anywhere to sit.

I PRESUME you want people to shop at your shops or do you only want people with their own transport because you seem to have forgotten the elderly, frail, people with babies or small children and those with disabilities or mobility impaired.

Many of us only use taxis and there is no adequate taxi waiting area at your shopping centre.

We are left standing on hot concrete without somewhere to sit and no shelter to get out of the sun with our groceries including frozen food purchased from your supermarket.

I think the taxi drivers would agree with me on this mess.

I have complained to the manager - big deal - no response.

Wake up Central management! You are losing customers because of this as customers without their own transport are choosing other shopping centres that do care about their customers and provide adequate facilities to cater for them.

DIANE LILLEY,

GYMPIE.

MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

WHO'S RIGHT AND WHO'S WRONG?

David Collins writes that the RSL Club will no longer be able to call itself that if it leaves the premises it currently leases. If it is an incorporated entity, surely that means it will be able to use that name even if it relocates to Timbuktu.

SUSAN HAYES,

GYMPIE.