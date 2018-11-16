Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would we have even noticed the onions were under the snag if we hadn't been told?
Would we have even noticed the onions were under the snag if we hadn't been told? Geordi Offord
Opinion

Why so much outrage over a bloody onion?

16th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN MACQUARIE Dictionary's next update it would be a failure if pictures of Australia and onions aren't listed for "overreaction”.

Having been involved in an incident where someone falsely claimed assault in a clear effort to pry money from a large company, I'm happy to be sceptical of motives.

But I will not downplay the harm which can come from slipping over.

In a world where speed limits are dropped to keep people who can't stop looking at their phones while walking safe, it's clear our ability to take responsibility is vanishing faster than a polar bear in a snow storm. But seriously - is this worth this level of outrage?

The outrage over the Bunnings onion issue is insane.
The outrage over the Bunnings onion issue is insane. KELLY BARNES

Try this online comment: "He got his money now the rest of us have to pay the price”.

"Pay the price?” Truly, how will we survive with the onion beneath the sausage instead of on top now? The horror.

It's a huge risk. Any historian will tell you there are three possible causes for dinosaurs' extinction: meteors, volcanoes, or an edict that onions must go under the snag.

We're treating the onion saga as though it's an extinction-level event.
We're treating the onion saga as though it's an extinction-level event. Contributed

Would anybody have really noticed if it hadn't been pointed out? I suspect we may have thought it "weird”, devoured the snag and moved on with our lives without starting the world's lamest impersonation of Chernobyl's meltdown.

There is a wider issue here and it's about bureaucracy, not the position of onions. But we're skirting that debate to cry over a vegetable instead.

bunnings editorial oniongate opnion sausage sizzle
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Where the quality fish are biting this weekend

    premium_icon Where the quality fish are biting this weekend

    News A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Gympie lures cosmopolitan family to start their new business

    premium_icon Gympie lures cosmopolitan family to start their new business

    News Family settles in Gympie to start their new business.

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    • 1 behindenemylines
    The 10 best and worst things I have read this week

    The 10 best and worst things I have read this week

    News Shelley Strachan's From the Editor's Desk

    • 16th Nov 2018 11:20 AM
    19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    premium_icon 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    Opinion 19 children dead, two more critical. When will this end?

    • 16th Nov 2018 10:56 AM

    Local Partners