Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zarraffa's at Westfield Helensvale is closed permanently
Zarraffa's at Westfield Helensvale is closed permanently
Business

Why so many Zarraffa’s coffee shops have closed

by Emily Toxward
23rd Sep 2020 7:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOMEGROWN Zarraffa's Coffee outlets at Gold Coast shopping centres are abruptly closing, with Westfield Helensvale the latest casualty.

Email subscribers were told it shut on Monday that due to the "current retail climate".

The message said: "Ultimately the decision to close the stores was made by the local franchisee influenced in part by the current retail climate and the end of the lease."

On the door of the popular coffee shop - stripped of signage the day after it closed - was a note detailing nearby Zarraffa's locations, all three of which have drive-through options.

 

 

Closed Zarraffa's at Harbour Town. Picture: Jerad Williams
Closed Zarraffa's at Harbour Town. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Closed Zarraffa's at Helensvale Westfield. Picture: Jerad Williams
Closed Zarraffa's at Helensvale Westfield. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Zarraffa's outlets at Surfers Paradise, Pacific Fair, Miami One and Harbour Town shopping centres have also closed. Southeast stores at Redcliffe, Oxley and Sunshine Plaza in Maroochydore have been marked on Zarraffa's website as temporarily closed.

The Banora Point Shopping Centre store in northern NSW has also closed with no reason given.

"Zarraffa's at Banora Central Shopping Centre closed abruptly too. One morning I got my coffee from there, the next morning it was shut for good," one customer said.

 

Closed Zarraffa's at Pacific Fair, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams
Closed Zarraffa's at Pacific Fair, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Closed Zarraffa's at Pacific Fair, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams
Closed Zarraffa's at Pacific Fair, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

At Australia Fair Shopping Centre, the ground kiosk-style Zarraffa's close to the cinemas is closed, but the store near the Nerang Street entry is still open. Zarraffa's at Robina Town Centre is still open.

A source said Zarraffa's was moving away from stores without drive-through offerings "because they don't make as much from them because the overheads are much higher".

Sign on the door of Zarraffa’s at Westfield Helensvale. Picture: Jerad Williams
Sign on the door of Zarraffa’s at Westfield Helensvale. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Zarraffa's Coffee CEO Marnie Sheldon said a "small number of Gold Coast stores" had recently closed due to the effects of the current retail climate and the ending of leases.

"Zarraffa's Coffee has always pursued drive-through convenience but will continue to operate stores in centres where it makes financial sense for the brand and the franchisees," she said. "Overall, the robust nature of the drive-through model has sustained turnover during this period."

The chain was founded in 1996 by Kenton Campbell, who had a coffee cart in Seattle before starting Zarraffa's in Southport.

Zarraffa's Coffee business once boasted more than 80 locations across Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales. It developed its popular drive-through store concept in 2009. The Gold Coast has 20 Zarraffa's stores with 49 more across Queensland.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Why so many Zarraffa's coffee shops have closed

More Stories

business coffee retail zarraffas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Man who rode stolen horse into pub in court for dealing

        Premium Content Man who rode stolen horse into pub in court for dealing

        News The man’s phone revealed he had sold drugs to people earlier this year

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals Call for investigation into five suspicious dugong deaths

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Record number of Queensland teachers nominated for TEACHX awards