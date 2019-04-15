Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Why should we fear electric cars?
Why should we fear electric cars?
Opinion

Why should we fear electric cars?

bmuir
by
15th Apr 2019 10:49 AM

ScoMo: "Ok. Let's start our election campaign with the usual scare mongering tactics. Immigrants and boat people?"
Political adviser: "No. We can't do that this time."
ScoMo: "Why the hell not?"
Political adviser: "Christchurch."
ScoMo: "Oh!"
Political adviser: "Go with something that we could say effectively threatens Australian jobs and growth."
ScoMo: "Electric cars are the devil!"

Meanwhile in Australia, one woman is murdered per week. Australia keeps human beings in concentration camps.

The Murray Darling River system is dying. The Great Barrier Reef is pretty much dead. The world is burning.

The badly needed NBN is a shameful cockup.

Some of the most powerful countries in the world are run by lunatics and we are being told to FEAR electric cars.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence electric cars federal election 2019 opinion

Top Stories

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    Crime The FBI had been hunting for Lee Barnett for 20 years. Here she reveals the stunning moment police uncovered her secret life in Queensland.

    Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    premium_icon Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    News The pair will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information

    Measles outbreaks surge across state

    premium_icon Measles outbreaks surge across state

    Health Overseas travel linked to most of the cases