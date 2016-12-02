Why Shane will leave Buderim Ginger board if sale goes ahead

SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE: Templeton Ginger owner Shane Templeton is among shareholders who will decide Buderim Ginger's fate this month.

THIRD generation Sunshine Coast ginger farmer Shane Templeton will step down from Buderim Ginger's Board of Management if the proposed part-sale goes to investors, including a Chinese company associated with snack foods, goes ahead.

Mr Templeton said he was supportive of the part-takeover proposed by Chinese firm Asia Mark Development Limited and Wattle Hill Fund and supported by Buderim Ginger's board, which will be put to a shareholder vote later this month.

Asked why he was moving on, he said it was "part of the deal" with Asia Mark and Wattle.

"I guess I've been there for a number of years now," Mr Templeton said. "There's a season for everything, and for me and the company another season is starting."

Buderim Ginger began in the 1940s as the Buderim Ginger Cooperative. The Templetons have been involved from the beginning.

Mr Templeton said he wasn't cutting ties with the company and was "humbled" the board had asked for his input as a consultant.

"I'll always be there for the company, and will want to be part of it in some way," he said. "We'll always be a supplier.

"My family's been involved in the company since pretty much inception so if anyone asks I'd always give my opinion."

"We are an agribusiness, so certainly the company has to think of what's happening from the farmers perspective.

"In the end I am comfortable to step away...It's just part of the deal."

He said when considering whether to support the investment transaction, explained in more detail below, his motivation was the well-being of the company above his own financial interests as a shareholder.

"In the end, all I want to see is the best for all the shareholders," he said.

"My grandfather always took the view that you have to put the company first. That's how you keep employing people."

"In the end I'll remain a shareholder of the company for as long as we choose to. I've got no plans to go anywhere and will not be walking away from the company."

Mr Templeton said there were few options for the struggling company.

"I think this is the better option," he said. "We haven't found anyone who has a better offer."

Asia Mark has a huge retail network that could significantly help sales, he said. "If we tap into those 900,000 retail outlets in Asia that the new investors can offer then that could really turn things around for the company," he said. "With the Chinese market, that is huge."

As Buderim Ginger is a publicly listed company, the potential investors could have staged a hostile takeover by buying shares, he said.

"They stated they want a partnership with us," he said. "I actually think they see the value in partnering with Australians not just taking over."

His message for other shareholders deciding whether to support the move: "It is very emotive for people and I can see that and understand that.

"I've been thinking through that myself.

"But I still feel this is the best option for the company currently. It is always open for a superior proposal."