Police are investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of Carrington Rd and Boundry Rd, about 7pm, Saturday. Three people where hospitalised and a replica Ford Falcon GT was damaged.
News

Why popular car meet has been canned

Michael Nolan
19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THE organisers of a popular classic car gathering cancelled the event for good after an attendee crashed their car while leaving the weekend event.

Warren Bradman launched the Ole Skool Krome gatherings five years ago.

The informal meet-up attracted thousands of patrons from across Queensland and raised much-needed money for Toowoomba charities.

He was sad to end it.

"Under no circumstance were we going to put up with any undue behaviour," he said

"The actions of one person has ruined for our 2600 members."

A man crashed his '70s XY GT Ford when he left the event at speed about 7pm on Saturday.

A toddler and teenager were injured in the crash and required hospitalisation.

Mr Bradman said it was the first time the driver had attended the event.

"He elected to do what he did on the road and we are dead set against anything like that," he said.

"More than 99.9 per cent of people who come to the gatherings know the rules, they arrive in a respectful manner, enjoy themselves and leave in a respectful manner."

Mr Bradman was concerned the crash marred the meet-up's reputation and stigmatised car enthusiasts which was the exact opposite what he had intended with the gatherings.

"It was the first and only time this driver had turned up at our event, and we do not want the negative effects to follow to members," he said.

"It is about the principle - we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"I hope this makes everyone stop and think before they do anything like hooning or drag racing."

Despite the Ole Skool Krome coming to an end, Mr Bradman hoped someone else would take the idea and develop it.

"We cannot thank the car community for being so supportive over the years and for the money raised for charity," he said.

"Hopefully our members come away with good memories."

