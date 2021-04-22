Why our council election morphed into something different

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am not seeking approval or any sort of award, but I can honestly say I read the Councillor Devereaux letter (Gympie Times, April 1) from its patronising beginning to its “slap in the face” ending. It did not deserve that diligence.

The writer purports to address a confusion that does not exist — so in that sense it was a waste of a busy councillor’s time.

Cr Devereaux begins with the laconic, almost weary observation: ”Seems to be some confusion out there about the divisions and councillors and how it all works.”

This, of course sets the stage for the wise man to simplify these matters for the unschooled “out there” — presumably a reference to us ordinary folk outside the hallowed halls of council.

But the reality is that there is NO confusion. Mayor Hartwig’s statement is unambiguous:

“Once a councillor is elected, they (sic) no longer represent their division — they represent the entire region not a single division “.

So the 2020 election, conducted in the belief that successful candidates would represent the Divisions that elected them, has morphed into something completely different.

Gympie Regional Councillors (clockwise from left) Bruce Devereaux, Warren Polley, Town Hall, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bob Fredman, Jess Milne, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen.

Divisions mysteriously lost their identity as they were swamped by the region. And, of course, accountability has been diluted by that immersion.

Incidentally, if this principle applied at State and Federal levels, Mr Perret would not be the Member for Gympie but the Member for Queensland; and Mr O’Brien would not be the Member for Wide Bay but the Member for Australia.

No doubt though, there would be an “explanation” for it.

No Councillor, there is no confusion “out here”. Disillusionment, anger, perhaps even mild outrage, but also (your safety net) a vast apathy and indifference.

After reading the letter I was upset with myself because I couldn’t get to sleep. When I eventually dozed off I had a dream. I dreamt I was in a shopping centre where a group of ordinary looking people (a couple looking a bit untidy) were tapping shoppers on the shoulder and saying,”Pick me! Pick me!”

When I woke up I realised it was not so much Councillor Devereaux’s “explanation” that disturbed me. It was the confronting prospect of the enormous community waste of the current four years and some $3,000,000 on the delusion of a representative democracy.

And my cheek was still stinging from that final barb, “ I hope the explanation helps”.

Merv Welch, The Palms