Why not us? Stadium funding flows, just not to Coast

Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO Chris Flannery can't understand why the Coast hasn't received federal support while other projects including stadiums in Rockhampton, top left, Ballymore, bottom left, Townsville, top right and Redcliffe, bottom right, have all received backing.

Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO Chris Flannery can't understand why the Coast hasn't received federal support while other projects including stadiums in Rockhampton, top left, Ballymore, bottom left, Townsville, top right and Redcliffe, bottom right, have all received backing.

Questions have been raised about why the Sunshine Coast's stadium expansion dream has been snubbed while other regions rake in millions in funding to build new facilities.

The push to secure the remaining $20 million of funding from the Federal Government has ramped up after revelations the project would be ignored in the upcoming May Budget.

The news prompted philanthropist Roy Thompson to warn he would pull his $10 million funding pledge if the federal cash couldn't be found.

The $20 million was the final hurdle remaining for the $68 million expansion project, after Sunshine Coast Council and State Government funding commitments, coupled with Mr Thompson's $10 million and a further $1 million from businessman Rod Forrester had the project within touching distance of progress.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace has vowed to fight for an election commitment for the funding, but that could come too late to keep Mr Thompson's cash on the table.

'I'll pull the $10m': Philanthropists blast funding fail

Mayor blasts stadium federal funding snub

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

As the Coast fights for every cent, plenty have been left to ponder why the region has again been overlooked while other regions have been handed stacks of cash for stadium builds and upgrades.

Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium was built with commitments of $100 million from the Federal Government and $193 million from the State Government.

The Federal Government committed $100 million to Townsville’s new stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Federal and State Governments have both committed $15 million each to the redevelopment of the rundown Ballymore facility in Brisbane.

That funding was set to transform the venue into a high performance rugby union centre and national headquarters for women's rugby, with seating for 3000 people and a total venue capacity of just over 10,000 people.

Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe has gradually been transformed, with the third stage of works wrapping up late last year.

The facility now boasts a seating capacity of 10,000 people, total capacity of 11,500 spectators and has already started hosting A-League games, while a bold bid for an NRL team is also under way.

The final stage of its redevelopment had been funded by $3.5 million from the Federal Government and $2.5 million from the Moreton Bay Regional Council.

Funding has also flowed freely in Rockhampton.

Artist's impression of the Ballymore redevelopment. Picture – Supplied

The State Government had committed $25 million to a redevelopment of Browne Park to deliver a 10,000-seat stadium, while the Federal Government had also committed $23 million for the development of an 8500-seat stadium at nearby Victoria Park, which could cater to 16,000 spectators with extra temporary seating.

Sunshine Coast Stadium at Bokarina currently has a seated capacity of just 1046 people.

The Stage 1 upgrades were set to grow the venue to a seated capacity of 11,618 spectators and a total capacity of 16,618 people.

The first stage of the upgrade was also touted to deliver improved corporate hospitality offerings, function and event spaces, education centres, recovery rooms and improved strength and conditioning areas.

An upgraded Sunshine Coast Stadium was also expected to host six national sporting events a year, seven large-scale entertainment events and eight national or state sporting events a year.

Its expansion was expected to create 300 construction jobs and Mayor Mark Jamieson recently stated the upgraded facility would deliver more than $25 million in ongoing annual economic benefit to the region.

Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO Chris Flannery said it was difficult to understand why the Coast case not been able to garner federal support thus far.

"We certainly can't work it out," he said.

"It's disappointing to see it not come together (so late in the piece)."

VISION: An artist's impression of an upgraded Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Mr Flannery said the expansion wasn't just about rugby league, or sport in general, but about positioning the Coast to host more large-scale events, which he said would help drive the local economy.

He said increased seating would put the Coast in the frame to also host more NRL games and potentially make a bid for its own team one day in the future.

"It'll be great to see it built," Mr Flannery said.

He said it was frustrating to have the funds committed at other levels and to have secured a large private contribution, only to have the project stall.

"It makes sense to me to get it done as soon as possible," he said.