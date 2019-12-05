Why new stadium is necessary for Gympie sport clubs growth

Gympie Basketball primary school grand finals – Beau Mayne drives the ball while Benjamin, Lainey and Orson look on. Photo: Miguel Galy

Gympie Basketball primary school grand finals – Beau Mayne drives the ball while Benjamin, Lainey and Orson look on. Photo: Miguel Galy

THE old saying “build it and they will come” is what Gympie sporting clubs are confident will happen if the proposed $13.5 million new multi-use indoor sports centre is give the green light.

Basketball, badminton and volleyball are sharing the Pavilion, with the clubs reduced to only playing domestic competitions.

Gympie Basketball Association president Jennifer Albrecht said the stadium would allow the sport to expand.

“There would be about 450 people that use the Pavilion and we have been turning players away for at least 12 months,” she said.

Gympie Basketball men's grand finals – Luke Hauser goes up for a shot versus Angelo Brogden and Jalen Kirwan. Photo: Miguel Galy

“We do not have any room to expand, we do not offer any training programs because we just do not have the space.

“This new facility would allow us to run training, have a three-on-three competition, mixed basketball and also wheelchair basketball. We would be able to double in size.”

The proposed stadium would have three courts, with the possibility to expand by two more courts.

Albrecht said both basketball and volleyball were unable to host bigger tournaments or representative competitions.

“Volleyball are not holding tournaments and no rep, similar to us. But this stadium would allow us to host these big tournaments because our children are always having to travel,” she said.

“We are encouraging our members to support this and it is not just taxpayers that would be paying, the council is trying to get state or federal funding.

“I think the council has a good opportunity here and they need to get it right. Plenty of people will be able to fill it if they can build it.”

The council is yet to pinpoint where the stadium could be built, but the feasibility report on the stadium recommends within the city’s northern or southern borders.