Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC has finally got the go ahead to occupy.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett was not invited to the official announcement today that finally the empty TAFE building in Cartwright Rd will be made available for the USC to expand in Gympie.

The announcement is wonderful news for this region and our youth. But the long wait has been ridiculous.

Mayor Mick Curran was rightfully there for the big photo op and announcement on-site - the council has contributed $100,000 to the refurbishment of the building - and Training Minister Shannon Fentiman and USC vice-chancellor Greg Hill motored into town for it.

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill. Philippe Coquerand

But Mr Perrett, the Gympie MP, is the opposition - and he has made some pretty strong statements in his efforts to get action on the empty building - statements that have no doubt not made him any friends in the minister's office.

No great surprise then that he was excluded from today's celebrations. Not very nice though, and not very mature. One might even say it was petty.

The Gympie Times, too, has banged on shamelessly about the wasteful situation, trying to pressure the State Government into action.

So, although we are grateful the building will finally be put to good use, we remain incredulous and more than a little disappointed at how long it sat there empty.

Good grief, any business that did the same would be bankrupt by now.