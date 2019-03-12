Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC has finally got the go ahead to occupy.
Tony Perrett standing in the unused Tafe building the USC has finally got the go ahead to occupy. Renee Albrecht
News

Why must such good news be spoiled by political pettiness?

Shelley Strachan
by
12th Mar 2019 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett was not invited to the official announcement today that finally the empty TAFE building in Cartwright Rd will be made available for the USC to expand in Gympie.

The announcement is wonderful news for this region and our youth. But the long wait has been ridiculous.

Mayor Mick Curran was rightfully there for the big photo op and announcement on-site - the council has contributed $100,000 to the refurbishment of the building - and Training Minister Shannon Fentiman and USC vice-chancellor Greg Hill motored into town for it.

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill.
FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill. Philippe Coquerand

But Mr Perrett, the Gympie MP, is the opposition - and he has made some pretty strong statements in his efforts to get action on the empty building - statements that have no doubt not made him any friends in the minister's office.

No great surprise then that he was excluded from today's celebrations. Not very nice though, and not very mature. One might even say it was petty.

The Gympie Times, too, has banged on shamelessly about the wasteful situation, trying to pressure the State Government into action.

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill.
FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill. Philippe Coquerand

So, although we are grateful the building will finally be put to good use, we remain incredulous and more than a little disappointed at how long it sat there empty.

Good grief, any business that did the same would be bankrupt by now.

editorial gympie council gympie tafe opinion shannon fentiman tony perrett tony perrett mp
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    premium_icon BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

    News $530,000 will be invested by the Palaszczuk Government to upgrade the Gympie site this year, including $230,000 to refurbish B block for university use

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:32 PM
    Kybong family with 6000 chooks lay 27000 eggs

    premium_icon Kybong family with 6000 chooks lay 27000 eggs

    News The 105ha property produces free-range eggs and pork.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    House gutted by fire overnight in Gympie region

    premium_icon House gutted by fire overnight in Gympie region

    News Too late for fire fighters to save timber home

    March madness: Extreme heat and freak storm in Gympie

    premium_icon March madness: Extreme heat and freak storm in Gympie

    News Massive hail fell in parts of the Gympie region yesterday