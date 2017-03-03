32°
News

Why most Gympie residents won't die a good death

Sherele Moody
| 3rd Mar 2017 9:46 AM Updated: 9:46 AM
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes.
John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT 35 years old, the last thing John Grayson should be thinking about is death, yet it is rarely far from his thoughts.

"I want to go when living becomes more painful than dying," said the former physics student who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in November, 2014.

"I'd like the choice to have euthanasia, for my doctor to give me the medicine and for my family to be with me when I go."

Surgeons cannot remove all of the cancer from Mr Grayson's head and chemotherapy is out of the question because of medical allergies.

With almost half of the five years he was given to live already gone, it's only natural that Mr Grayson often considers the "end game".

"I know what the likely end game is for me - it's paralysis, cognitive impairment, severe pain and loss of mental capacity where I'll be in a dementia-like state," he said.

"When I get to the state where living becomes worse than dying and there's no medical option to improve my life, then that's when I will choose to die.

"I plan on having a wake but I don't want it to be jovial.　

"I want it to be a remembrance of me with lots of the things I enjoy.

"Death doesn't scare me at all - my non-existence post-death scares me no more than my pre-existence before birth."

While Mr Grayson is certain he will die a "good death", most of us will miss out on the opportunity to die on our own terms.

The Grattan Institute's Dying Well report shows 70% of Australians want to die at home but only a small number will actually get the chance.

In Gympie for example, there were 2217 deaths from 2010-2015, but the Dying Well report shows only 14% - or 310 - of those people would have died surrounded by their own four walls.

According to the Grattan research, 54% - or 1197 - of our region's residents probably died in hospitals and 32% - or 709 - most likely died in the region's nursing and aged care facilities.

Deaths in Gympie are expected to double in the next 25 years as our population ages.

Professor Hal Swerissen, who co-authored the Dying Well report, said the cost of care for the last year of life spent in nursing homes was $45,000; the average cost of dying in hospital was $19,000; and three months of community-based palliative care was about $6000.

The Queensland Government in 2015-16 gave $87m to the state's 16 hospital and health services for palliative care, $1.88 million over three years to helpline Palassist; and $5.5m - over seven years - to pediatric hospice, Hummingbird House.

The Health Department also contributes to the state's eight hospices.

Prof Swerissen said the formula for a good death was "dignity, choice, privacy and support".

"Good deaths are where people can have control over where they die, the care that they get and who they are supported by and that they get their symptoms well managed," he said.

"People also say that they would like to have the opportunity to say goodbye to people and to settle their relationships as well as put their affairs in order.

"People often will talk about having a friendly environment where they're comfortable and which is familiar to them."

Health Minister Cameron Dick said each hospital and health service was best placed to determine how their share of the palliative care funding was spent.

"It is important that decisions regarding models of care and distribution of funding are made by local clinicians - and administrators ensure services best address the needs of their community," Mr Dick said.

"Non-government organisations are also funded by either the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services or the Commonwealth Department of Health to deliver community-based services."

 

Little Haven Pallative Care, Gympie. Dr. Louise Welch. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times
Little Haven Pallative Care, Gympie. Dr. Louise Welch. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

A guiding light at the end of days

IN THE shadow of death, Dr Louise Welch provides a guiding light.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service palliative care specialist's compassion and medical knowledge eases the process of dying for people in the last months, weeks and days of their lives.

Sunshine Coast residents can access specialist inpatient and community palliative care services.

This means professionals can visit people in their own homes or in aged care facilities, provide support via video conferencing and support them in hospital.

As well as supporting patients, medical experts such as Dr Welch guide carers to provide the ongoing medical help - such as medication administration - that their loved ones require.

"Support for the carer and the patient is probably one of the biggest issues," Dr Welch said.

"If someone has a terminal illness, they cannot stay at home if their carer is not supported.

"Our role is to support the GP and the nurses in the community to keep the patients at home for as long as possible."

"We also support aged care providers to keep the elderly patients at home."

Dr Welch said the longer a patient could stay in their own home the better it was for their physical and emotional health.

"Being at home is hugely important," Dr Welch said.

"If we can get patients into their own environment, even if they have confusion or delirium from their illness, it can make a huge improvement for them.

"If you're in a hospital bed everything is completely out of your control.

"You can't do anything that you would normally.

"You get the medications when the nurses give it, not when you would be conveniently getting it."

Dr Welch said it was important for people to document their end of life choices and discuss them with relatives before they experienced medical complications that rendered them voiceless.

"In our service we try to start the advanced care planning as soon as we meet our patients and their families," Dr Welch said.

"People are becoming aware that it's appropriate and sensible to prepare for the end of their life and to make decisions when they're able to instead of when they are going through a crisis.

 

Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.
Palliative Care Australia researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so. Max Fleet BUN160215CEM1

Talking about death will not kill you

TALKING about dying won't kill you but it will make your death a lot less stressful for and your loved ones.

Palliative Care Australia CEO Liz Callaghan hopes local residents will take this message on board after the organisation's researchers found 82% of us would like to talk about end of life choices, but only 28% actually do so.

PCA's online "discussion starter", dyingtotalk.org.au, will help get the words flowing but there are a few more steps you need to take if you want all of your wishes met.

All adults, regardless of age, should complete an advanced care plan - or living will.

The advanced care plan lists the person you want to make decisions on your behalf and it will also guide doctors as to whether or not they should continue life-prolonging interventions or to allow you to die naturally.

You may also complete an enduring power of attorney that allows someone you trust to take care of financial and property matters when you cannot make those decisions.

Advanced care plan and enduring guardianship forms can be downloaded from www. advancecareplanning.org.au.

Once you've got your end- of-life decisions on paper, it's a good idea to start thinking about what happens after you die.

Of course you will need a will to ensure your decisions about care of children and/or property dispersal are taken care of.

You can ask a lawyer to complete your will or you can do it yourself.

Consumer group Choice has road-tested five cheap will kits and the reviews can be found at www.choice.com.au/ money/financial-planning- and-investing/financial- planning/articles/will-kit- reviews.

Funerals can cost $4000 to $15,000.

Your beneficiaries may use your superannuation payout to cover your funeral expenses, you can pay for your funeral in advance or you can invest in funeral bonds.

There is also the option of funeral insurance but the Australian Securities and Investment Commission warns premiums may become unaffordable as you age and there is a chance you will pay more in insurance than the actual funeral costs.

Details: Moneysmart.gov .au/life-events-and-you/ over-55s/paying-for-your- funeral.

Memorable ways to keep their memories alive

 

Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily
Montville glass artist Tina Cooper with one of her "Forever Yours" Memorial Orbs. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily Darryn Smith

MEMORIAL ORBS: Queensland artist Tina Cooper uses her glass-blowing skills to encapsulate human ashes into round or teardrop shaped distinctive orbs and urns with intricate and beautiful patterns.　 For more information, visit www.tinacooper.com.

ASHKEEPERS: Ceramic sculptor Ashley Fiona creates works of art for your loved one's ashes. Working from her Port Stephens studio, Ashley describes her delicate spherical Ashkeepers as "vessels of purpose" that are designed to be "handled" rather than forgotten. "Once inverted, the lid creates a special candle holder for times of remembrance," she writes on www.ashleyfiona.com.

UPRIGHT BURIAL: Upright burials are considered to be better for the environment than normal burials. To be buried standing up, the body is frozen, placed into a biodegradable bag and then slipped into a vertical hole. The only upright burial cemetery is in south-west Victoria but the company behind the concept hopes the idea will catch on nation-wide. For more details visit　 www.uprightburials.com.au.

 

TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns
TRU1711 page 48 Bios Urns Bios Urns

ASHES TO TREES: A company called Urna Bios creates biodegradable urns that turns human ashes into trees. After you die, your ashes are placed in the cylindrical urn that contains a tree seed. The urn is buried and as it breaks down a new tree emerges. The company offers a range of tree varieties. For more details visit www.urnabios.com.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  advanced care plan choice death dr kenneth marr dying well report enduring guardianship funeral general-seniors-news grattan institute health john grayson liz callaghan mortality northern nsw local health district nsw government palliative care palliative care australia professor hal swerissen

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drought affected farmers can apply for help: MP

Drought affected farmers can apply for help: MP

GYMPIE region primary producers who feel they are being impacted by the extended dry season have been encouraged to apply for drought assistance.

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

GOOD AS: 18-month-old Faragon Jade by Strathfield XXXX Gold will be offered by Nick and Sarah Hughes, Faragon Valley, Upper Kandanga at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale in Gympie on March 11.

Droughtmaster females go on sale in Gympie

Captains take lead at Widgee State School

NEW LEADERS: Widgee State School Captains for 2017, William Grinter and Holly Gattidge.

2017 leaders presented with badges at Widgee State School

Jones Hill State School inducts 2017 leaders

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Jones Hill State School captains (from left) vice-captain Ryan Bailey, captains Harry Delisser and Rachel Davies and vice-captain Lara Drescher.

Parents, classmates watch new school leaders take the 'pledge'

Local Partners

Clean up on the cards this weekend

CLEANLINESS will be the key word this weekend as Gympie gets set for Clean Up Australia Day.

'He was my life and I was his'

Rebecca and with her aunty Heather after losing her son two weeks ago at Tin Can Bay.

Rebecca can do nothing but think of hugging her sweet boy Riley

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

GOOD AS: 18-month-old Faragon Jade by Strathfield XXXX Gold will be offered by Nick and Sarah Hughes, Faragon Valley, Upper Kandanga at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale in Gympie on March 11.

Droughtmaster females go on sale in Gympie

Captains take lead at Widgee State School

NEW LEADERS: Widgee State School Captains for 2017, William Grinter and Holly Gattidge.

2017 leaders presented with badges at Widgee State School

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 3-6

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Don't expect Meg Ryan to ever break bread with ex-boyfriend John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!

21 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Would you like a large town block in the evergreen Gympie Southside with easy access to schools, shopping and medical facilities? New to the market is a four...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

5 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

680m2 level yard. Fenced backyard. Single lock up shed, single garage. Undercover entertainment area, cubby house, 3 bedrooms (all air-conditioned). Spacious...

NEW HOME ON COUNTRY BLOCK

195 Power Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy the country atmosphere and surroundings this property has to offer. Positioned beautifully on 1ha (approx 2.5acres) this highset timber home and Colorbond...

PEACE AND PRIVACY AT ITS BEST

Lot 129 Imhoff Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000

This 7333m2 block (just under 2 acres) of Glenwood's best is now on the market. Selectively cleared and having a few great house sites available, this block is...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

BEAUTIFUL BIG BLOCK RIGHT IN TOWN

2 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry ... $120,000

Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry out of flood, but it has amazing views looking back over the town that will capture the twinkle of the...

EXCEPTIONAL BLOCK

Lot 2 (124) Taylor Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short ... $159,000

Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short drive from Gympie's CBD is this lovely lifestyle block. The elevated 5500m2 allotment is gently...

HORSES, CATTLE, LIFESTYLE

North Deep Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Located at North Deep Creek, approx. 15k from Gympie, this 77 acre property offers a quiet and relaxed, country lifestyle. Country ranges from creek flat to...

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $575,000 + GST

Long established, well-known, respected and prominent automotive electrical business and large 1443m2 site with 510m2 shed is for sale. This is a long established...

Cheap Acreage

522 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with ... REDUCED TO...

This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with builders power pole already on land although has been disconnected. Gentle slope at back...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!