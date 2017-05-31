24°
News

Why media execs join forces to show reform matters

News Regional
| 30th May 2017 11:44 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A never-before-seen show of solidarity, Australia's top media executives will converge on Canberra tomorrow to convince the Senate that media reforms are vital to the future of the industry.

More than 25 chief executives from Australia's major commercial and subscription TV, newspaper and radio companies will gather to argue the need to modernise media laws to preserve the viability of the sector.

Regional newspaper editors will be among the group as News Corp, the owner of this paper, pushes the point that change will help ensure the future of titles in towns and cities across the nation.

News Corp regional editorial director Bryce Johns said the changes proposed were the best way smaller towns and cities could be guaranteed their local mastheads would survive longer term.

"The playing field needs to be levelled if we want to continue to fund the great journalism that goes on outside metro-land," Mr Johns said.

"The industry is making an unprecedented show of support to send a strong message to parliament that urgent changes are required to make us competitive in this new media environment.''

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield will address the media summit.

They will hear from Foxtel chief Peter Tonagh, News Corp Australia executive chair Michael Miller, Seven West Media chief Tim Worner, Fairfax Media head Greg Hywood and Macquarie Media's chief Adam Lang.

Seven's David Koch will host the event.

The package is expected to go before the Senate during one of the winter sittings, likely in June.

The key changes proposed are:

  • Repealing the "two out of three rule" that prohibits one company owning a TV station, radio station and a newspaper in the same media market
  • Abolishing the rule preventing any single TV network reaching 75% of the population
  • Reducing licence fees for free-to-air television stations
  • Trimming the anti-siphoning list of events that must be offered to free-to-air networks first, allowing Foxtel and pay TV stations to bid for more sporting events

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Gympie Show stall holder fined in 'BS low act'

Gympie Show stall holder fined in 'BS low act'

'BS, low act, as far as I am concerned and we are suppose to show respect and support police?': letter

35 separate charges for offender

Gympie Court house.

Bail was swiftly denied in court yesterday

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Thirty thousand Valium prescriptions are dispensed each month

Call for total smoking ban near children

Juliane Aggio with one-year-old Olivia. Picture: Tara Croser

Second-hand smoke exposure killing an adult a week

Local Partners

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

A COUPLE and their two young children were left 'traumatised' after their four-wheel-drive plunged into water.

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

STUNNING: A dive at Rainbow Beach's Wolf Rock on the weekend gave divers an up-close encounter with more than 20 sharks.

Unseasonably high water temp, rain and ocean currents need vigilance

Curran goes Disney for launch of Relay for Life 2017

RELAY FOR LIFE: Gympie West State School students were among the many Relay for Life teams taking part in last year's event.

Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for May 31-June 4

Cakes, coffee and a chat to help Cancer Council Qld

SWEET SUPPORT: Kaye Gibson and her fellow Veteran Hall supporters will be cooking up a storm for their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the hall on Friday, June 9.

Veteran Hall hosts biggest morning tea

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder Rd, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 $449,000

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 $859,000

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

PERFECTLY PEACEFUL PIE CREEK!

49 Fernvale Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 1 6 AUCTION ONSITE...

What a lovely outlook, welcome to 49 Fernvale Drive in the beautiful Pie Creek Suburb! Sit on the full length back veranda and enjoy the peaceful setting while...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

PRICE, VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

For the Traveller !!

Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 3 $282,000

Hidden behind a high fence, on 678m2, is one high double Carport, a second high single Carport, 2 driveways, and a sturdy 3 bedroom Besser block home with a front...

BRING THE HORSES!

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 AUCTION ONSITE...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THIS ONE. NOTHING TO SPEND !!!!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $319,000

This lowset brick veneer home has something for everyone. It's set on a level easy care fenced 774m2 block. Very secure for pets or the littlies. With space for...

TOP FLOOR ALLOTMENT

Lot 2 Callistemon Court, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

Located in one of the most popular areas, your family would be proud to join Willow Grove Estate on the Southside. Entering this allotment via a concrete...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

Tenants on struggle street in from Gympie to Bundaberg

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!