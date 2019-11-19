Why Mayor and CEO’s office spent an extra $6m

SUNSHINE Coast Council says a multi-million-dollar increase in expenses of the Office of Mayor and CEO is due to a staff reshuffle.

The recurrent gross program expenses for the Officer of the Mayor and CEO increased from $12.229 million (total expenses of $7.263 million) on June 30, 2017, to $18.548 million (total expenses of $11.166 million) by June 30, 2019.

The figures were included in the council's 2018-19 and 2017-18 annual reports.

By June 30, 2018, gross recurrent expenses had increased to $15.667 million (total expenses of $8.777 million).

The total expenses figures were calculated after the elimination of interfunction transactions from the recurrent gross program expenses.

A council spokesman said the Office of the CEO comprised different functions at June 30, 2019, than what it did at June 30, 2017, as "a result of an organisation realignment adopted by council in September, 2017".

The spokesman explained a departmental reshuffle had caused the increase in expenses.

"The increase in expenses between those two years is primarily due to the transfer of the corporate governance branch, communications branch, the strategic property team and the major projects functions from other areas of council into the Office of the CEO," the spokesman said.

"There were corresponding reductions within the Business Performance (Corporate Services) and Economic and Community Development (Economic Development and Major Projects) groups."

At last week's ordinary meeting in Caloundra council CEO Michael Whittaker told the gallery the council had almost a quarter of a billion dollars cash at bank at present.