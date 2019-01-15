Why Mary Street's empty shop fronts are its biggest asset

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Unique potential of Mary Street

AFTER working in sustainability for over 10 years and observing worldwide trends every single time I visit Mary Street and the surrounding park precincts I keep imagining what this special place could be. I have a dream, if you like.

I am currently working on a project with two Queensland universities, the CSIRO and The Eco-efficiency Group helping six rural councils in Queensland transition to a better future but none of these councils have the ingredients that the Gympie region has.

Upper Mary street Gympie - Mary Street and surrounds are truly beautiful and rich in historical architecture. Renee Albrecht

Mary Street and surrounds are truly beautiful and rich in historical architecture. The primary and secondary education opportunities are abundant. The cost of housing in the region is very reasonable.

Back to Mary Street - it may seem surprising but I think Mary Street's biggest asset is its empty retail shops and that the owners of these properties surely want tenants even if initially at a low rental. Surely some rent is better than none. Many rural council areas in Queensland are in decline (young people leaving).

So what do 20 and 30 somethings (male and female) want?

Upper Mary Street Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Affordable housing (rent or purchase), good education for their kids and affordable space to set up their start businesses (agribusiness, tourism and manufacturing) and lifestyle things to do within a reasonable drive on the weekends eg Fraser Island, Rainbow Beach, Noosa, many great camping grounds nearby and even Brisbane is only a short drive away.

So what would Mary Street need to become a vibrant place again?

The first thing a start-up business needs is high speed, reliable and affordable internet, affordable business space and some very cool cafes, restaurants, bars and music. This is a proven worldwide trend and Gympie could easily have what many towns in Europe are currently enjoying.

The great news is that the technology (5G and other) to throw high speed internet over the Gympie township is now available and relatively cheap.

The intersection of Mary Street and Monkland Street. Donna Jones

My recurring dream, every time I go to Mary Street, is all the old (and now empty) retail space is packed with start-up IT businesses (filled with 18 to 30 years) who then flood out to street cafes, micro bars and listen to live music, go home to their affordable housing and on weekends head to Fraser, Rainbow, surrounding camping destinations, Noosa and Brisbane.

Can you imagine my dream?

As a relatively new arrival to the region I get frustrated with the attitude of longer term Gympie residents that their home town is not good enough and somehow unworthy.

Is it any wonder your smartest and brightest kids are pre-conditioned to leave and perhaps never return. With my fresh eyes and no baggage I only see the great place the Gympie region is and what it could easily be.

The first steps are high speed, reliable internet (so we can 'talk' to the world), a good social media campaign around opportunity and Mary Street landlords giving start-ups a short term, low cost start.

I believe dreams only turn in to reality when passionate people have a plan. What do you think?

DON PARRY,

KANDANGA