Why local journalism is more important than ever

Eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, Evie, had virtually every bone in her body broken by her cruel owner.

FOR many people, getting their local news fix is as essential as their morning cup of coffee.

But local journalism goes well beyond just meeting a need for basic information and connection with your community.

The Gympie Times has been fighting for this region since our very first edition on February 15, 1868.

Since then the region and how we deliver your news has changed a lot - but our commitment to fighting for the important issues has not.

Whether its fighting to stop an unwanted dam in the Mary Valley, or get the much-needed completion of the Gympie Bypass brought forward five years, The Gympie Times has backed this community every time and made things happen.

READ MORE: Looking back at the long fight to fix the Bruce Highway

We strive every day to keep our local politicians and council accountable, to help families in need, and to crusade for changes which have resulted in improvements for all of us to enjoy.

READ MORE: Do Gympie women have the right to feel safe in public spaces?

Some women don't feel safe walking the river trail alone.

In the age of online news and information, that local service is needed more than ever.

But the explosion of giants like Facebook and Google, which employ surprisingly few people compared to their obscene wealth, has put local news services at greater risk.

That's why media organisations have been forced to change their business models to compete.

One of the biggest changes, of course, has been the introduction of digital subscriptions which has already seen tens of thousands of people sign up for local news across our network.

Some people ask why they have to pay for their news.

The simple answer is that journalists, photographers, and editors, who often work long hours, need to be paid.

When was the last time you got in a taxi and expected a free ride?

Sure, there is free news everywhere - as we provide on breaking and key public and community information items.

But good, local journalism takes time, effort and money.

Hope Shannon Peele and Rhys Eden Cleland (right) leave Gympie Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges. Cleland's father (middle) was the one who saved the dog. Arthur Gorrie

A court reporter, for example, may sit in a courtroom for hours to gather information for one story.

Someone investigating a complex story may spend weeks or even months on it, while doing other stories in between.

Each day, local newspapers, and their websites, provide stories that no one else has.

Without that work, many issues, problems, and indeed scandals would go unreported.

The Gympie Times was there to rally for families hit by floods and fires.

We were there to expose paedophiles preying on our kids.

We were there to campaign for the removal of unjust charges and taxes.

In a world becoming increasingly global, local news organisations are more vital than ever to ensure we stay connected.

We're for You and will always be.

A Gympie Times subscription gives you full digital access to all the important local stories, as well as the best stories from our parters across News Corp sites.

For a limited time, we have an exceptional deal on offer which includes a Samsung Galaxy Tablet and a year's subscription for $364. That's less than a $1 day.

It's far less than the cost of a cup of a coffee to ensure you the first to know all the local news.

As as always, please contact me if you have any feedback about the news we bring you at editor@gympietimes.com

Until next time, have a great weekend.