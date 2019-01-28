Why Llew O'Brien is 'a different breed of politician'

Member for wide Bay, Llew O'Brien cuts the ribbon to open the Nolan Meats state of the art processing plant.

Member for wide Bay, Llew O'Brien cuts the ribbon to open the Nolan Meats state of the art processing plant. Tom Daunt

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

O'BRIEN IS A DIFFERENT BREED OF POLITICIAN

I HAVE been friends with Llew O'Brien for near-on 20 years, so when I became aware that he was running for election in 2016 as Warren Truss's replacement, I was somewhat surprised.

After all, the Llew I know is more an instant coffee drinker than a latte sipper; he is a well-documented practical joker within his circle of friends and he also rode a postie bike to work for many years, to the amusement and jest of his colleagues.

Cooloola Coast Medical Transport, 25 Bream Street Tin Can BayDetails: $15,000 contribution towards the purchase of two vehicles. Barry Chandler, Anne Morris, Llew O'Brien, Steve Lawler Troy Jegers

Basically, I was surprised because the Llew I knew was just a regular guy.

I voted for him in 2016 out of loyalty. Since winning that election and taking up the baton of political responsibility, Llew has surprised me further.

I strongly believe he has adapted to the role of representing the people of Wide Bay superbly.

Llew has worked with energy and passion.

First and foremost he has delivered on his core promise of upgrading the region's highway. Llew, in defiance to his own party's stance, lobbied for a Royal Commission into the banking sector, and he has not stopped working to improve our region by championing a range of issues from mental health awareness to the destruction of the dairy industry by the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths.

I truly believe that Llew is a different breed of politician; a regular guy doing the best he can.

I will be voting for Llew again in the upcoming federal election, not because of loyalty this time, but because I believe he is a great representative for our region and because he gets the job done.

Col Morley,

Pie Creek