Why Lisa Wilkinson is a hypocrite

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic with his former host Lisa Wilkinson. Morning show host Lisa Wilkinson has left Nine's Today breakfast show for a position at Network Ten network.

DESPITE the limited facts shared by the media, one fact remains. Lisa Wilkinson has furthered the "equal rights” politically correct cause for contemporary feminists.

She has failed however on two major issues:

1. Hypocrisy

She sees the value of her services of equal worth to her male counterpart.

However, what hasn't been asked is whether she sees her on-air services of greater value or superior to raising her children.

She chooses to earn a living some 30 times greater than teachers and childcare workers - exploiting their services.

If her aim is equal pay for equal work, will she happily distribute her wealth to teachers and childcare workers? I suspect not. It's easy to be a public socialist when you can hide safely behind your private millions.

2. Timing

Lisa Wilkinson has been on the show for 10 years. Why cry inequality now? Is it because of CBS and the chance for greater fame and wealth or is it because of the same-sex marriage Fabian agenda or both?

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Pk, Victoria

Congratulations

I WOULD like to congratulate Dynamics G-Ex on winning the Premier's Export Award in the regional exporter category.

Dynamics G-Ex (Gympie) is a leading manufacturer of exploration, geological and mining consumables. They are based in the Glanmire industrial estate behind the hardware stores.

Gympie has a far more diverse industrial base than many realise. It is pleasing to see this export business achieve recognition from the State Government.

Congratulations again to the management, staff and investors for their dedication, entrepreneurship and high-quality work.

Cr Dan Stewart,

East Deep Creek

Response to Mark Ryan's comments

I AM writing in response to Mark Ryan's article in The Gympie Times.

Why is it that when guns are the topic, people like him always compare us to America? Why not our closest neighbour, New Zealand?

In his position he should be well aware that NZ still allows semi-auto longarms. They have even done away with their longarm registration. Yet they have not had a mass shooting since February 8, 1997.

America has a people problem, not a gun problem. Please stop comparing us with that culture. Our attitudes are not like theirs.

Mr (Ron) Owen is not professing the weakening of gun laws. He is merely suggesting they be made more sensible - like those of our closest neighbour, NZ, and that the money saved from this then be put into other much-needed areas.

These could include greater efforts getting guns out of the hands of real criminals, and mental health.

Had this happened some time back, seven children might not have been stabbed to death. I can just imagine the far greater outcry if a gun had been used there.

So far all longarm registration seems to have achieved is that every time there is a gun crime it proves it was with an unregistered, therefore illegal, firearm. This in itself adds weight to Mr Owen's argument.

Perhaps it is time people like Mark Ryan took a look at reality.

Frank Gasparini,

Blaxland

A splash of pink for

a splash of hope

TODAY, 12 Queensland women will be diagnosed with a breast or gynecological cancer. Twelve mothers, daughters, sisters or friends will hear the words - you have cancer.

It's a phrase no woman deserves to hear, which is why we're calling on Queenslanders to add a splash of pink into their lives this month to make a difference.

October is breast cancer awareness month - a time to not only raise awareness and support for women affected by this disease, but for those touched by all women's cancers.

The statistics are sobering. One in six Queensland women will be diagnosed with a breast or gynecological cancer in their lifetime - more than 4200 each year. Around 14% of those women will die from the disease.

Women's cancers include cancers of the breast, cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina and vulva.

Giving hope to women affected and hope for a cancer-free future is as simple as turning pink for Cancer Council Queensland.

I write to encourage you to host a Pink fundraising event or a Girls' Night In this month and get together for a good cause - think pamper party, cooking night, movie marathon or high tea.

Support the women you love by raising funds for research and support services, and encouraging each other to get to know your bodies and take part in recommended screening programs to help detect cancer early.

Put the women you love first and add a splash of pink to your life this month. Every dollar raised provides much-needed hope for the fight against cancer.

To host an event, buy pink merchandise or donate, visit cancerqld.org.au/womens cancers or phone 1300656585.

Chris McMillan

CEO, Cancer Council Queensland

