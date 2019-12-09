Why Latrell’s Titans meeting was put on ice

Mal Meninga has revealed talks to entice Latrell Mitchell to Gold Coast have been put on hold after deciding the best thing he can do for the young star right now is "give him space".

Meninga is convinced too many people are putting too much pressure on the 22-year-old to make an immediate call on his future. And the Australian Test coach has urged his Kangaroo centre to give himself time to make the right decision.

"I don't think so, I know so," Meninga said in respect to pressure from outside influences, "so I don't want to be the one who puts pressure on him."

Latrell Mitchell with Mal Meninga after a Test match in 2018. Picture: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty

Meninga had hoped Mitchell would travel to the Gold Coast last week to see if there was any legitimate interest from the out-of-favour Sydney Roosters star to head north next season or beyond.

Mitchell instead headed off to an indigenous camp with fellow NRL stars including Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Ryan James, Braidon Burns and Adam Elliott.

In no way was Meninga disappointed the planned catch-up never eventuated.

"We haven't pressured him on purpose to be honest with you," Meninga said.

"He doesn't need the pressure.

"He has had a lot of pressure and scrutiny on him.

"He will make up his mind in good time."

Meninga said when the time was right he still hoped he could put the Titans' case forward and let Latrell decide, but only after he decides if he wants to stay or leave the Roosters.

"We have just let him know that we are keen to have a yarn when he is ready to have a yarn," Meninga said.

"He was going to come up last week but in the end we sort of ran out of time and he had the indigenous camp as well so it didn't work out time-wise for him.

"There is no pressure and hopefully we will get to see him soon but I don't know when at this stage."

Latrell Mitchell at an indigenous camp organised by Dean Widders. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, the Titans are growing anxious to know where Jai Arrow's future stands and Meninga was hopeful that can be settled by the end of this week.

So far Gold Coast is the only club that has officially put an offer to the young forward who comes off contract at the end of next season.

But that could well change sooner rather than later with South Sydney ready to strike.

The Titans are adamant they have done their best to try and convince Arrow to stay.

"We have tabled an offer and hopefully that might get resolved this week too, either way," Meninga said.

"Jai keeps things pretty close to his chest.

"I think he is keen to stay and from a monetary point of view we are where we should be so we will see what happens."

Arrow's decision could ultimately dictate exactly what position the Titans are in to make a play for Mitchell given the club has little salary cap space to work with for 2020.

If Arrow was to head to Souths a year early that would mean the Titans would be in the market for a marquee player immediately.