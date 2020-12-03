Menu
Offbeat

Junior doctors are taking on Ninja Warrior-style challenge

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Dec 2020 10:23 AM
CAIRNS Hospital interns have been set the medical equivalent of a Ninja Warrior obstacle course to cap their first year of supervised practice.

Racing the clock to suture a ham leg and apply plaster casts, work by the doctors in training was also evaluated for quality by supervising trainers.

Executive director of medical services Dr Don Mackie said the essential training appealed to interns' competitive nature plus offered valuable hands-on practice.

Cairns Hospital has held its Ninja Warrior 2020 challenge, laying out a set of real world challenges for junior doctors to complete while being judged on application of skills and time taken. Cairns Hospital senior medical education officer Craig Peut has his forearm plastered by junior doctors Ben O'Sullivan and Sally Elder. Picture: Brendan Radke
"We have got a selection of very practical skills, we have got plastering, lumbar puncture, we have suturing. Very technical things and the most skilled and talented person is going to win the points," he said.

"It's a good safe place to learn and practice and simulation is a big part of teaching these days.

"It's against the clock and that adds that little bit of pressure that's really helpful in your medical career.

"They are changing gears from being a student to actually practising and this is the sort of thing that gives you confidence in what you are doing, technically."

Up to $1000 in prizes was up for grabs for the best intern performance.

doctors offbeat queensland health

