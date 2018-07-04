Why Jessy Keeffe has weight off her shoulders

STRIVING TO BE BETTER: Jessy Keeffe handballs during a Brisbane Lions training session at Leyshon Park.

Aussie Rules: Gympie's AFLW player Jessy Keeffe is eyeing a place in the Brisbane Lions starting side after being re-signed for the second year.

Despite not playing a game in her first season, Keeffe is hoping she can stand out above the rest.

She said being re-signed had taken some weight off my shoulders.

"I don't have to wait for the draft and can get back to training with the girls for the winter series,” Keeffe said. "I am not taking the foot off the pedal. There will be girls that will be picked up in the draft pick in October so I will need to earn my spot on the team and show our coach Craig Starcevich what I can do.”

Keeffe is backing her skills and getting feedback is important to her quest for improvement.

"I strive to get feedback after club games and the winter series games,” she said.

"There are no silly questions and I am always striving to get better but you have to get the balance right and not be over doing it.

"We have the best coaching staff who are previous players. I will be picking their brains about how they go about the extras they suggest.”

Keeffe might not be as experienced as the other players but her biggest asset is her athleticism.

"I don't have the experience in years but I like to think I have a relentless work ethic,” she said.

"I try as hard as I can to stay as fit or fitter than the competitors which is an advantage.

"While I am around the girls I try to learn off them, do extra sessions to keep an advantage over the others.

"I am always striving to be better, bigger and faster.

"There is always something you can work on and focus on in all aspects of the game.”

The Lions' next winter series game will be against the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday, July 14 at Metricon Stadium at 4.40pm.